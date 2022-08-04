ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
The Independent

NYC Mayor Eric Adams slams Texas Gov Greg Abbott for busing migrants as he asks for federal help

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has asked for assistance from the federal government as buses carrying migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived in the city. In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Adams said the Texas governor “used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis”. “New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values,” he said. “But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more.”In April, Mr Abbott started the Lone Star Operation by sending buses with undocumented migrants arriving in Texas on the southern border to...
The Associated Press

US official says Solomon Islands leader ‘missed opportunity’

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China.
