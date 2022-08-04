Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
US Secretary of State Blinken sees South African counterpart
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the adverse effects of the conflict on African countries are expected to feature in a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor on Monday.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams slams Texas Gov Greg Abbott for busing migrants as he asks for federal help
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has asked for assistance from the federal government as buses carrying migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived in the city. In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Adams said the Texas governor “used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis”. “New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values,” he said. “But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more.”In April, Mr Abbott started the Lone Star Operation by sending buses with undocumented migrants arriving in Texas on the southern border to...
US official says Solomon Islands leader ‘missed opportunity’
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China.
