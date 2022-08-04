ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Despite glut, demand for office space greater than expected for big downtown Syracuse project

By Rick Moriarty
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Syracuse, NY
Real Estate
Syracuse, NY
Government
localsyr.com

Petit Branch Library parking lot is buzzing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Petit Branch Library in Syracuse’s Westcott neighborhood has plans to expand. “We’re adding a community room to the library, about 2,000 square feet,” said Branch Manager Carol Johnson. They’ve been planning for this for a while. Work is set to begin...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips

Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?

Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Finding home

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Deep in a pine-scented Maine woods is an Episcopal retreat camp, a place to focus, reflect and examine. “Draw your dream,” the workshop instructor encourages, one long ago...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Syracuse#Office Space#Business Industry#Linus Business#City Center#Hoyt Corp#Sibley#Department Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Oswego County Today

Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8

CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Water main break at N Geddes and Erie Blvd has been fixed

(UPDATE 8/6/2022 10:00 P.M.)— Crews tell NewsChannel 9 the valves have been turned back on, and residents should be getting water. The Syracuse Water department recommends residents turn on their cold water for about 45 minutes, and if water isn’t coming out of the faucet within that time, to call them at (315) 473-2860.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Culture Fest Coming to Downtown Syracuse August 12, 2022

On Friday August 12, 2022 from 5pm to 10pm Cuse Culture Legacy Foundation and The Creators Lounge will be hosting a celebration for urban professionals, creatives, and community members at Perseverance Park – 205 South Salina Street in front of Chase Bank, in the heart of Downtown Syracuse. What...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Two candidates vying to fill vacant spot on Syracuse Common Council

The Syracuse Common Council interviewed two applicants on Friday who are seeking the 5th District Councilor position that opened last month. Previous Councilor Joe Driscoll was tapped by Mayor Ben Walsh as the I-81 czar to inform city departments about the community grid that will eventually replace the viaduct. Candidate...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy