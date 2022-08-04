Despite glut, demand for office space greater than expected for big downtown Syracuse project

Read on www.syracuse.com
Syracuse’s parking meters aren’t working right. City wants you to use your smart phone
Syracuse, N.Y. -- When Megan Therrien arrived at a downtown bakery for her first day of work, she tried to pay for parking at a meter just outside the Sweet Praxis bakery. She tried a credit card. Then a dollar bill. Then coins. None of it worked. She said she...
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
$895K home in Pompey : See 170 home sales in Onondaga county
170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between July 25 and July 29. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in the Town of Pompey that sold for $895,000, according to Onondaga real estate records. (See photos of the home)
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
localsyr.com
Petit Branch Library parking lot is buzzing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Petit Branch Library in Syracuse’s Westcott neighborhood has plans to expand. “We’re adding a community room to the library, about 2,000 square feet,” said Branch Manager Carol Johnson. They’ve been planning for this for a while. Work is set to begin...
What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips
Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?
Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
CNY Inspirations: Finding home
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Deep in a pine-scented Maine woods is an Episcopal retreat camp, a place to focus, reflect and examine. “Draw your dream,” the workshop instructor encourages, one long ago...
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
Noted New York City brewery nears opening for Manlius taproom
Manlius, N.Y. — The Singlecut Barn, a local outlet for the beers of New York City brewer SingleCut Beersmiths, is scheduled to open in Manlius with some “previews” starting in early September. The taproom will be located in and around a 200-year-old barn at The Yard, an...
Finally, Upstate, Crouse invite CNY into merger discussion (Editorial Board Opinion)
After months of “radio silence,” SUNY Upstate Medical University will hold two public forums later this month to explain why it wants to acquire Crouse Hospital. We applaud this long overdue step to inform Central New Yorkers about a deal that, if completed, will reshape how we get our healthcare for years to come.
Large water main break in Syracuse; some with no water, others will low pressure
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large water main break on Erie Boulevard West in Syracuse has disrupted water service, officials said Friday night. Some residents are without water while others may experience low water pressure, Syracuse officials said in a news release Friday night. The 24-inch main broke at North...
Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8
CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
localsyr.com
UPDATE: Water main break at N Geddes and Erie Blvd has been fixed
(UPDATE 8/6/2022 10:00 P.M.)— Crews tell NewsChannel 9 the valves have been turned back on, and residents should be getting water. The Syracuse Water department recommends residents turn on their cold water for about 45 minutes, and if water isn’t coming out of the faucet within that time, to call them at (315) 473-2860.
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
localsyr.com
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
urbancny.com
Culture Fest Coming to Downtown Syracuse August 12, 2022
On Friday August 12, 2022 from 5pm to 10pm Cuse Culture Legacy Foundation and The Creators Lounge will be hosting a celebration for urban professionals, creatives, and community members at Perseverance Park – 205 South Salina Street in front of Chase Bank, in the heart of Downtown Syracuse. What...
waer.org
Two candidates vying to fill vacant spot on Syracuse Common Council
The Syracuse Common Council interviewed two applicants on Friday who are seeking the 5th District Councilor position that opened last month. Previous Councilor Joe Driscoll was tapped by Mayor Ben Walsh as the I-81 czar to inform city departments about the community grid that will eventually replace the viaduct. Candidate...
Jamesville Beach closed for swimming because of algal bloom
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jamesville Beach in the town of LaFayette has been closed for swimming because of an algal bloom in the water, according to the Onondaga County Health Department. Algal blooms can turn the water green and can form thick surface scums on the water. Certain types of...
