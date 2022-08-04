ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Public Schools holding backpack, school supply drive

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4Jss_0h4V6uHN00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mark your calendar, Richmond Public Schools is holding a supply drive ahead of when school returns to session on August 29.

The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Drive will take place Thursday, August 11 at the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond.

The goal of the event is to collect enough backpacks and school supplies for 50,000 students across Central Virginia.

Hanover County School Board to vote on transgender bathroom, locker room policy

Thursday’s event is only for donation drop-off, students in need will be able to receive the supplies once school begins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Supply, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Education
Richmond, VA
Sports
kiiky.com

15 Best Esthetician Schools In Richmond VA (Virginia) | 2022

Virginia, as one of America’s original spa destinations, has a well-developed skin-care industry, with 1,120 estheticians employed in the state as of 2013. Whether catering to a broad clientele at the Spa or working with wealthy clients and tourists, Virginia has a wide range of spa and salon options.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Public Schools#School Supplies#Backpacks#Arthur Ashe#Ultimate Backpack Drive#Athletic Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
allaccess.com

Second Urban One Richmond Casino Referendum Delayed To 2023

URBAN ONE will take another run at a RICHMOND casino license but a year later than it wanted, announcing that it will run a referendum campaign in 2023 to try and get its ONE RESORT + CASINO proposal approved after the RICHMOND CITY COUNCIL approved a second referendum in response to a court order; the order approved the referendum for the 2022 election cycle but language in the VIRGINIA state budget prohibited a 2022 vote, delaying the second referendum to 2023. The company's previous attempt to build the project was voted down in 2021, and it sought another vote in 2022.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy