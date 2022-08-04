The great unrest: How 2020 changed the economy in ways we can't understand yet

Read on www.cnbc.com
Danger ahead: The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge
There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the U.S. did during July. But that doesn't mean there isn't a recession ahead, and, ironically enough, it is the labor market's phenomenal resiliency that could pose the biggest danger.
Some consumers are cutting back on restaurant spending, but CEOs say not all chains are affected
Some restaurant chains are reporting weaker sales or traffic. McDonald's and Chipotle said low-income customers are spending less, while higher-income consumers are visiting more frequently. Starbucks, Bloomin' Brands and Restaurant Brands International said they aren't seeing big changes in consumer spending. Some restaurants are reporting weaker sales or declining traffic...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.
The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China's military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan's president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
If you're 'unretiring' and collecting Social Security, here's what to know before heading back to work
A combination of high prices and more job openings may encourage retirees back into the workforce. If you're collecting Social Security retirement benefits, that will likely mean changes to your monthly checks. A combination of record high prices and a record number of job openings has been encouraging more retirees...
This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month
Jesse Schoberg began plotting his escape from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where he was born and raised, when he was a teenager. "It's your typical small town in the Midwest: small, quiet, not too much adventure," he tells CNBC Make It. "I always knew that I wanted to get out and explore the world."
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'
Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
The 7 places in the U.S. with the most credit card debt
Americans have racked up a lot of credit card debt. As of the beginning of 2022, the total amount was over $1 trillion, according to WalletHub. But the median balance owed significantly varies by state. To see where borrowers owe the most, personal finance website WalletHub analyzed balance and payment data from TransUnion for people living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia as of September 2021.
Here's where the jobs are for July 2022 — in one chart
The U.S. economy added many more jobs than expected last month, and there was an appetite for workers particularly in the service sector, which has been grappling with labor shortages. The leisure and hospitality sector saw the most jobs growth, with 96,000 payrolls added in July, led by strong expansion...
Inflation Reduction Act earmarks $369 billion for U.S. energy security
The U.S. Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act, earmarking $369 billion for U.S. energy security and fighting climate change. CNBC reports.
Why unlikely union wins are taking hold at 200+ Starbucks, Google, Apple and more
Since December, workers have led a surge of unionization unlike anything this country has seen since the Great Depression. It's happening at arduous workplaces like one Amazon warehouse in New York, but it's also hitting an entirely new sector: retail and big tech. First-ever unions have formed at more than 200 Starbucks, an Apple store in Maryland, a Google Fiber contractor, REI, Trader Joe's, Kickstarter, and a gaming division of Microsoft. Here's why experts say it's happening now.
As climate change threatens more homes, some properties are getting too costly to insure
As climate change threatens the U.S. with more natural disasters, it's becoming increasingly costly for Americans to insure their homes, experts say. Homeowners insurance premiums rose by 12.1% nationwide, compared to one year ago, but surges have been higher in disaster-prone states, according to Policygenius. As climate change threatens the...
Hong Kong cuts hotel quarantine for overseas visitors to three days
Hong Kong is reducing the amount of time overseas visitors will need to serve hotel quarantine, from seven days to three starting Friday. After the quarantine, travelers will still need to serve four days of surveillance, either at home or in a hotel.
5 best starter credit cards for people with limited or no credit history
While the most valuable credit cards available tend to be created for consumers with good or excellent credit scores, there are still plenty of options for those with a limited histwory — or even no credit history — who want to earn solid rewards for their purchases. Below,...
Unions are forming at Starbucks, Apple and Google. Here's why workers are organizing now
For decades, union membership has been on the decline. Yet in the last few months, workers have been organizing at a pace this country hasn't seen since the Great Depression. Amazon has captured headlines for union drives at its warehouses, including a successful effort on New York's Staten Island. But activity is picking up elsewhere in retail and tech at big companies that are generally viewed as progressive, with no history of labor unions.
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Sets China Release Date, Despite Political Chill
Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” has been given a mainland China theatrical release date of Aug. 19, 2022. The move is a surprise given the strained current state of political and diplomatic relations between China and the U.S. The film is produced by Universal and Illumination Entertainment. And the information was carried on Monday by Universal Pictures on its Weibo social media site in China. “Long time no see, troublemakers! Get on the scooter, we’re back!” the posting said. The advanced notice of less than two weeks gives the studio little time to support the promotional...
Deadlock with Russia over Nord Stream gas turbine is not our fault, Siemens Energy CEO says
Germany's Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment to the power industry, says it is ready to return the turbine to Russia after carrying out maintenance work in Canada. Moscow, however, says economic sanctions imposed by the West following the Kremlin's onslaught in Ukraine have prevented the turbine from being shipped back.
