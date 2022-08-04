Read on greatbendpost.com
Bat Cat season ends with 9-7 loss to Wellington
The Wellington Heat used a pair of 4-run innings to beat the Great Bend Bats Cats 9-7 in the semi-finals of the Summerball Showdown in Goddard Sunday. The Heat scored four runs in the first inning to take a 4-2 lead, than scored four more in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead after Great Bend has claimed a 5-4 lead with 3-runs in the top of the fifth.
Bat Cats move on with 4-3 victory
GODDARD — The Great Bend Bat Cats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Summerball Showdown in Goddard with a 4-3 victory over the Kansas Curve Friday night. The Bat Cats (32-12) scored 2-runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to take a 4-1 lead, then held on in the ninth as the Curve scored 2-runs to make the final 4-3.
Larks come up short in NBC title game
WICHITA – Traditionally there are fireworks at the end of the NBC World Series championship game. Saturday night Santa Barbara started the show early scoring six runs in the first two innings and cruising to a 12-1 win over the Hays Larks to win their 10th title and denying the Larks their first crown in six trips to the title game.
USD 428 students 'REACH' out to community with summer program
COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the American school system. Keeping kids at home not only pushed back learning opportunities, but also important social ones. To help make up for some of those losses, USD 428 Great Bend offered its REACH program for the first time this summer. Some 130 students, grades K-5, participated in the month-long event.
USD 431 Hoisington continues research on daycare project
Hoisington's search for more daycare options continues. At the Aug. 1 board of education meeting, USD 431 Superintendent Patrick Crowdis and Roosevelt Elementary Principal Shellby Walker provided the board with updates. Walker has spoken to many in the daycare field over the past two months, including Trisha Greene out of...
Hays school board votes to prohibit satanism in dress code
The Hays school board voted Friday morning to prohibit clothing promoting satanism in its dress codes for all schools in the district. The language was included in student handbooks, which were approved in a meeting Friday morning before the board's annual retreat. Parent Mary Turner, who said she is a...
🎧Chamber Connect show: President Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce President Megan Barfield that aired Aug. 4, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Soils and Coping with Extreme Weather
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 2, indicates he same conditions as we continue to see severe and extreme drought. The recent rains helped the extreme western counties a bit. Only Northeast Kansas is in good shape. The six to ten-day outlook (August 9 to 13) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures (our area is right on the line) and believe it or not, a 40 to 50% chance of below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 11 to 17) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Exactly what our summer crops don’t need. While most of the corn is pretty far along and mostly what is there is there, this forecast is very bad news for the dryland soybean crop and not much better for grain sorghum and hay crops. Definitely the year to check for nitrates in Sudan grass, and sorghum x Sudan hybrids. Today, how can we work to improve our soil to help crops and stay economically viable with the weather extremes that are becoming the norm?
🎙City Edition: Shawna Schafer & Randy Keasling
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer and Human Resources Director Randy Keasling that aired Aug. 3, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Schlessiger excited to bring rural experience to Barton Co. Commission
Of all the contested Barton County Commission races in Tuesday's primary, only Tricia Schlessiger had to go against a seated member in District 4's Jon Prescott. Schlessiger still pulled off the win with 636 votes compared to 570 for Prescott. "I was very pleased and very surprised," Schlessiger said. "We...
Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend
There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
Wet or dry: Party in the Park parade offers fun for all
Main Street has long been the hub of parades in Great Bend. City Coordinator Christina Hayes is trying to change that, if only for one day in August each summer. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the wet/dry parade returns to Veterans Park as part of Party in the Park. Hayes reiterates...
‘Brush Up Barton County’ with funds to freshen up homes
The "Brush Up Barton County" program exists in Barton County to provide paint and supplies to citizens to paint the exterior of their home. Last month, the program spearheaded by the Great Bend Economic Development extended assistance to their first house in Great Bend. The owner mentioned he wanted to...
🎤County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Aug. 4, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend PD keeping up with active shooter training
Ever since the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado in 1999, law enforcement around the country have been training to handle active shooter scenarios. Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark said the early training taught law enforcement to wait until a small group was formed before approaching the shooter. The police chief said that rationale has changed to going into the building immediately upon arrival, even if the officer is by themselves.
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
The Beauty Bar welcomes new stylist Schwager
The Beauty Bar announced that Amy Schwager will be returning as a stylist. Lexie Schneider, owner, says they are so excited to have Amy’s expertise and energy back at the salon. Amy is a Barton County native where her and her husband are raising their two children. She will...
