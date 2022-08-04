MCU fans wonder if Kang will build his dynasty from beyond the grave

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans debate whether Wanda Maximoff could defeat Kang
One of the more fun things about being a fan of comic books and superheroes, especially Marvel ones, is the inevitable conversation of whether superhero A could beat up superhero B. This delightful back and forth happened on the subreddit r/marvelstudios recently when user Gray19999 posed the question: “Since Wanda was able to destroy the Darkhold in every single universe, could she also be key to defeating Kang in every timeline/universe?”
Who is ‘the Hood’ in MCU’s ‘Ironheart?’
The Hood is the confirmed villain for Marvel’s Ironheart TV series, and it’s a big deal. The series will star Dominque Thorne as Iron Man’s successor, set to be introduced in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Details about the series are slim, but the girl genius will maintain her comic book origin of creating a suit of armor and becoming a superhero in her own right.
All The Differences Between Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Series and the Comic Books, Explained
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s The Sandman. The Sandman appears to be a bonafide hit for Netflix, hitting the number one most-watched spot and even earning a certified fresh rating of reviews aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The series is no doubt creating millions of new fans, but many old school fans, who have read the original series — published from 1989 to 1996 — are praising the show’s faithful adaptation of the original material as well.
Every resident of The Dreaming we meet in ‘The Sandman’
The Sandman is one of the most widely ambitious fantasy series you’ll see anywhere. As based on Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book saga, the brand-new Netflix series follows Dream of the Endless, an immortal being more powerful than a god, as he traverses multiple realms and dimensions, literally going to hell and back. But the most important location from the show is arguably the Dreaming.
‘Star Wars’ fans wonder if Thrawn will bring his right-hand man with him into live-action
Star Wars has been teasing us with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn for some time now, and with Ahsoka on Disney Plus inching ever close to release, the fandom of the galaxy far, far away has picked up the on-brand exercise of speculating about what that return will encompass.
Why doesn’t Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ exist in the DC Universe?
The uninitiated might be surprised to learn that Neil Gaiman’s legendary graphic novel The Sandman is in DC Comics continuity, then why doesn’t the Netflix TV series exist in the DC Universe? The King of Dreams known as Dream/Morpheus doesn’t often find himself entangled in the lives of superheroes, but when the situation has called for it, he has interacted with the other characters in the comics. The live-action series is more closely related to reality, where DC characters exist but they’re works of fiction and not real heroes who fly around and save the day.
Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike. It’s also got a bunch...
More details emerge around Fred Savage’s alleged ‘Wonder Years’ behavior
Earlier this year, actor Fred Savage was removed as a producer and director on the reboot of The Wonder Years, the show he starred in as a child. At the time, no further details about the allegations of improper behavior were revealed, but more details have now come out. The...
‘Magnum, P.I.’ star Roger E. Mosley has died
Actor Roger E. Mosley passed away on Sunday aged 83 years old. The actor was most known for his work on the CBS crime drama Magnum P.I. starring as Theadore “T.C’ Calvin, a helicopter pilot and friend of Tom Selleck’s character Thomas Magnum. He worked on all eight seasons of the show running from 1980 to 1988.
DCEU fans have lost it, shockingly ride to the defense of Jared Leto’s Joker
Batman’s arch-rival Joker has become one of the most recurring villains in cinema, appearing in several films and portrayed by many talented actors. While many portrayals have been well received, Jared Leto’s version of the character was quite polarizing. Thankfully, some DCEU fans are ready to defend his performance.
Why does Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ look distorted and skewed on-screen?
Excited fans of Neil Gaiman’s epic graphic novel series The Sandman were in for a treat when the highly-anticipated first season premiered on Netflix this summer after several years of pre- and post-production. However, within minutes of the first episode they noticed something looked… off. The graphic novel...
‘The Sandman’: Why does John Dee give the amulet of protection to Rosemary?
Fans have been waiting for a long time to see The Sandman appear on their television screens and now they do not have to wait any longer. One of the most followed and talked about characters on the show is John Dee. In the comics, Dee is one of the...
‘Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles’ Netflix release date, trailer, characters, and plot
A trailer for a new Pokémon special has dropped, with Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles set to release on Netflix. The special will see Ash Ketchum journey back to the Sinnoh region, which was seen in the tenth season of the anime and a few of the films. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles will debut at the Pokémon World Championships, which take place in August 2022.
‘Ironheart’ set photos reveal first looks at Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos in costume
Set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart are surfacing online that are giving us our first look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in full costume. The batch of new images also includes a first look at Anthony Ramos sporting a red cloak, which fans have speculated may mean he is playing the villain The Hood. The images were taken Monday on the set of Ironheart in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Just Jared.
What is A24’s ‘Mo’ about? Mo Amer’s Netflix series, release date, and trailer
The trailer for A24’s newest series Mo has been released. Mo stars Mohammed Amer as Mo Najjar, a refugee from Palestine who moves to Houston, Texas, and hustles while he attempts to gain his American citizenship. The series is a Netflix original, so let’s take a look at what we know about the new A24 series, including when it is going to be released.
James Gunn shocks fans by revealing he doesn’t view ‘I Am Groot’ as MCU canon
With the latest Marvel Studios effort premiering on Disney Plus tomorrow, James Gunn has decided to throw a spanner in the works with his shock admission that he doesn’t view the new series as part of MCU canon. Shortly following the Guardians of the Galaxy’s brief return in Thor: Love and Thunder, I Am Groot is set to serve as a throwback to Baby Groot, and reveal what the infantilized sequoia got up to away from the rest of the gang.
After ‘Prey,’ fans know exactly what they want to see in the next ‘Predator’ movie
When it comes to breathing new life into a flagging franchise that was running on fumes, examples don’t come much better than Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey, which has been winning rave reviews from critics and audiences all weekend, reinventing the stagnant Predator universe in blistering fashion. While a direct...
DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit
The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
‘The Gray Man’ closing in on Netflix’s all-time Top 5
It may not have been because of the reviews, but we all knew that reviews never had anything to do with the special sauce for streaming success anyway; indeed, The Gray Man, the latest action thriller from the Russo brothers, has continued its ascent up the Netflix ladder, currently sitting at the sixth most viewed Netflix movie within the first 28 days of its release, right above The Unforgivable and just below fellow Russo action flick Extraction.
Will there be more ‘Breaking Bad’ universe shows or movies?
After 15-plus years, are there any more storylines to mine for gold in the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul universe?. We’re up for any show centered around Kim Wexler, perhaps something on Nacho Varga, or even a pre-prequel featuring Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring. However, it’s not entirely...
