Great Barrier Reef Sees Record Coral Cover, But Trouble Still Looms

43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef
Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
Half-blind arctic shark that can reach 25 feet spotted in the Caribbean as fishermen left puzzled by ‘unusual’ creature
A HALF-blind arctic shark has been spotted in the Caribbean, leaving fishermen puzzled by the "unusual" creature. The shark species typically lives in Arctic waters but was found thousands of miles away - off the coast of Belize. A doctoral candidate at Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation lab...
Florida graduate student reveals wild shark discovery
The year is 2022, and we're still surprised by what we find on the bottom of the ocean. What happened: Devanshi Kasana, a graduate student from Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation Lab, was recently working with fishermen to catch and tag tiger sharks off the coast of Belize.The team fished all night, and by dawn the weather started to deteriorate. Storms gathered. They checked their lines again. One had something on it, but the experienced fishermen knew immediately it wasn't a tiger shark. Too sluggish.When the creature surfaced, it looked old — ancient, even. Blunt snout. Small pale...
Phys.org
Researchers trace the source of nitrogen pollution affecting the world's second largest barrier reef
Tropical coastal ecosystems are among the most biodiverse areas on Earth. They're also on the front lines of effects caused by human activity. That's why it's becoming increasingly important, especially as human populations increase, to manage the impacts of runoff and wastewater that flow into the sea. "Tropical coastal ecosystems,...
Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach
BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents
Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
‘Ghost ship’ washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Not far from the rusted, worn tanker were life jackets strewn on the beach, but no captain or crew were in sight. Was the vessel deserted or did it simply come loose from its mooring at an old shipyard?. Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious...
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
Extremely rare white humpback whale washes up dead on Australian beach
A dead white humpback whale was recently found on a remote beach in Australia. However, experts say the animal is not an albino.
WATCH: Shark Week Special Shows Sharks Walking on Land, Filmed for the First Time
Sharks are evolving to walk on land, and Shark Week is bringing the proof as it’s filmed for the first time in history. “Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” offers conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante ahead of Shark Week. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”
Explosion in shark sightings with more than 20 predators spotted off US coast in two days
AN explosion of shark sightings has hit the US coast as over 20 of the sea predators were spotted in just two days. In Cape Cod, six great white shark sightings were reported on Saturday while another 17 sightings occurred on Sunday. The sightings were reported on the Atlantic White...
TODAY.com
Rising temperatures are causing Florida sea turtles to be born female
The climate crisis’ impact on sandy beaches affects more than just rising sea levels and how much sunscreen we apply. It’s also contributing to an upswing in the number of turtles that are born female. Unlike humans, whose sex is determined at fertilization, the sex of sea turtle...
HuffPost
Record Amount Of Stinky Seaweed Is Smothering Caribbean Coasts
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Near-record amounts of seaweed are smothering Caribbean coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados, killing fish and other wildlife, choking tourism and releasing stinky, noxious gases. More than 24 million tons of sargassum blanketed the Atlantic in June, shattering the all-time record, set in...
Scientists discovered a Super-Earth that could have key ingredients for life
Scientists have discovered a Super-Earth orbiting a red dwarf star. The discovery is the first made by the IRD Subaru Strategic Program (IRD-SSP). Additionally, it has posed new questions to astronomers, who are now questioning whether low-mass stars, such as red dwarf stars, can provide planets capable of supporting life.
When did humans settle in North America? 20,000 years before we once thought, study says
Common belief was that humans first settled in North America about 16,000 years ago. New research suggests that might not be true.
Record amount of seaweed chokes Caribbean beaches and shoreline
Tons of brown algae are killing wildlife, discouraging tourism and releasing toxic gases along the Caribbean coast, from Puerto Rico to Barbados.
An Ancient Creature Who Could See in The Dark Lies Hidden in The Eyes of Whales
The first mammals to return to the sea, more than 35 million years ago, had eyes for the deep. According to new research, the visual systems of modern whales, dolphins, and porpoises – collectively known as cetaceans – all derive from a common ancestor with powerful underwater vision.
Strange Radio Signals From Deep Space Contain Signs of New Physics, Scientists Say
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have spotted mysterious radio structures in the midst of an immense cluster of galaxies located 800 million light years away, reports a new study. These radio objects, some of which have never been seen before, pose...
scitechdaily.com
Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids
University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
