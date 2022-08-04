ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

texassignal.com

Houston Community Demands Changes to HISD Code of Conduct

The Texas Civil Rights Project, the Organizing Network for Education Houston, and other community members are sounding the alarm on policy changes they want in the Houston Independent School District Code of Conduct. Both organizations expect the board to pass the 2022-2023 student code of conduct without community involvement or...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families

HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fort Bend County Hosts Emergency Preparedness Meeting

As greater Houston gets closer to the heart of hurricane season, Fort Bend County is hosting a meeting Monday night to give the community information on how to be prepared. County officials will also share how residents can get involved in taking on leadership roles organizing and preparing for natural disasters.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man

Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Texas Couple Files Federal Lawsuit Against Rosenberg Police Department

A Texas couple has filed a federal lawsuit against the police department in Rosenberg after being pulled over at gunpoint on Nov. 6, 2020, according to VICE News. Fifty-seven-year-old Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis, 67, were held at gunpoint by the police after being pulled over by three police vehicles. The police were responding to a call about Black teenagers waving guns at another group of kids. The teenagers were driving a white vehicle with black rims and tinted windows. The couple was driving a white Dodge Charger with silver hubcaps.
ROSENBERG, TX
fox26houston.com

City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
KATY, TX
katymagazineonline.com

Katy-Area Shelters Reach Critical Capacity; Need Fosters, Adoptions, and Donations

Katy-area animal shelters are reporting record capacities and seek fosters, adoptions, and donations. Pictured left to right: Stegosaurus at Katy Animal Control. Whiskey at CAP. Local Animal Shelters Over Capacity. Many local shelters such as Citizens for Animal Control (CAP,) Fort Bend County Animal Shelter, and Katy Animal Control all...
KATY, TX
KHOU

Former aide of Houston mayor pleads guilty to bribery charge

HOUSTON — A former member of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's executive team has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, Wiliam Paul Thomas took cash and used his influence to help an unidentified businessman. In May 2020, Thomas allegedly...
HOUSTON, TX

