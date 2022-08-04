Read on www.nbcconnecticut.com
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
22-Year-Old From North Branford Killed In Two-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut man was killed during a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 on Middletown Avenue. Responding police officers found Raymond Sobask of North Branford, unresponsive in the street, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police. Sobask was...
Eyewitness News
Firefighters called to home in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
Register Citizen
Norwalk police: Man 3 times broke into apartment of woman who had protective order against him
NORWALK — A Stamford man was charged Friday with breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her multiple times this summer while she had a protective order against him, according to police. Norwalk police served Michael McFarlane, 29, of Stamford, with three arrest warrants on Friday while he...
Eyewitness News
17-year-old arrested after shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after a shooting in Hamden last month. Police said it happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court on July 17. Witnesses told police gunfire was exchanged between a person walking and an occupant of a vehicle.
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man steals car with dogs inside, spits at cop after pursuit
EAST HAVEN — A New Haven man who police said stole a car with two dogs in the backseat, fled pursuing officers and spit in a cop’s face was arrested Sunday on more than a half-dozen charges. Sean Kelly, 52, who police said was on probation during the...
Bristol Press
Southington man killed in East Haven shooting
EAST HAVEN – A Southington man was killed in a shooting in East Haven over the weekend. The victim has been identified as Julius Bolden-Lowe. He was 26 years old when he was killed. Police said Bolden-Lowe was killed on Saturday after police responded to Bullseye Billiards, at 655...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in Bristol Shooting
Police have identified the man that was killed in a shooting in Bristol Friday morning. Patrol officers responded to Jefferson Avenue early Friday morning after receiving reports of gunshots and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
NBC Connecticut
State Suspends License of East Haven Pool Hall Where Fatal Shooting Occurred
The Department of Consumer Protection Tuesday suspended the liquor license of a bar and pool hall that was the scene of a fatal shooting over the weekend. One person was killed and another was injured in the shooting at Bullseye Billiards & Bar on Main Street early Saturday morning. The...
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
NBC Connecticut
5 Displaced After Fire in Hartford
Five people are displaced after a fire in Hartford Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Amherst Street home after residents called at 5:09 a.m. to report a fire at the home, Deputy Hartford fire chief Adam Guertin said. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and the residents, three adults and two...
Man injured in West Haven shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
Bridgeport PD investigate early morning shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Sixth Street and Stratford Avenue on Monday. Officers said they responded to a 911 call that came in just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning, which reported that the caller’s family member had been shot in the neck. The caller […]
Register Citizen
Attorney: CT state police sergeant peeled out and ‘sped off’ after totaling college student’s car
BROOKFIELD — The attorney representing a college student who was the victim in a hit-and-run crash says his client heard the tires peel out as the Dodge Charger sped away after totaling her Kia Optima. The driver of the state-owned Charger — Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel —...
Southington police make second arrest in Motel 6 robbery, assault
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have arrested a second person in connection to the robbery, assault and home invasion of a man staying at the Southington Motel 6 in April. On April 14 around 10 p.m. Southington police responded to Motel 6 located on Queen Street to the report of a robbery, officials said. A […]
Register Citizen
Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash
NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop
2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs
NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with two dogs inside. East Haven police said Sean Kelly of New Haven stole a silver 2022 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot that had two Beagles inside on Sunday morning. Lucia Palange, 62, said her […]
