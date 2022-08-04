ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

WTNH

23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters called to home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
WEST HAVEN, CT
City
New Haven, CT
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

17-year-old arrested after shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after a shooting in Hamden last month. Police said it happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court on July 17. Witnesses told police gunfire was exchanged between a person walking and an occupant of a vehicle.
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Southington man killed in East Haven shooting

EAST HAVEN – A Southington man was killed in a shooting in East Haven over the weekend. The victim has been identified as Julius Bolden-Lowe. He was 26 years old when he was killed. Police said Bolden-Lowe was killed on Saturday after police responded to Bullseye Billiards, at 655...
EAST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in Bristol Shooting

Police have identified the man that was killed in a shooting in Bristol Friday morning. Patrol officers responded to Jefferson Avenue early Friday morning after receiving reports of gunshots and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

5 Displaced After Fire in Hartford

Five people are displaced after a fire in Hartford Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Amherst Street home after residents called at 5:09 a.m. to report a fire at the home, Deputy Hartford fire chief Adam Guertin said. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and the residents, three adults and two...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Man injured in West Haven shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD investigate early morning shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Sixth Street and Stratford Avenue on Monday. Officers said they responded to a 911 call that came in just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning, which reported that the caller’s family member had been shot in the neck. The caller […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Southington police make second arrest in Motel 6 robbery, assault

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have arrested a second person in connection to the robbery, assault and home invasion of a man staying at the Southington Motel 6 in April. On April 14 around 10 p.m. Southington police responded to Motel 6 located on Queen Street to the report of a robbery, officials said. A […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash

NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
NEWINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop

2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with two dogs inside. East Haven police said Sean Kelly of New Haven stole a silver 2022 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot that had two Beagles inside on Sunday morning. Lucia Palange, 62, said her […]
MILFORD, CT

