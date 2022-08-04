Read on www.kvcrnews.org
MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
parentherald.com
At Least 1 Dead, 11 People Sickened in Napa County After Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in California
According to California health officials, at least one person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The county health department said that the Legionella bacteria that causes the disease has been detected in the...
Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November
San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.
Department of Aging Tells Elderly Californians, “There Is Help for You”
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media and BVN Staff. The San Bernardino Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging recently with Susan DeMarios, Director of the California Department of Aging (CDA) and Sharon Nevins, Director of Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.
thedesertreview.com
AB1021's study on alternative governance and electrical services presented to IID Board
EL CENTRO - Gary Thompson and Jurg Heuberger, Local Agency Formation Commissions (LAFCO) representatives from Riverside and Imperial counties respectively, presented the scope of work for the study funded by AB 1021 to the Imperial Irrigation District board. The study was part of a bill written by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage).
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside county.
orangecountytribune.com
New case avg. up, but below 1k
The count of confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County rose in Friday’s report, but remained under 1,000 a day for the second consecutive tally. According to the county health care agency, the total of new cases for Aug. 2-4 was 2,864, for a daily average of 954.67 (rounded off to 955).
knewsradio.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
Eastvale, CA real estate market update
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside county.
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Low-Income Californians Face Difficulty Buying, Charging Electric Vehicles
When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
californiaagtoday.com
Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
Homeless housing: Redlands breaks ground on motel conversion project
The city of Redlands broke ground on a new project to convert a former motel into housing for the unsheltered. Redlands Mayor Paul Barich joined real estate developing company Shangri-La Industries and housing nonprofit Step Up on Second Street Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a former Good Nite Inn motel that will be converted […]
California county larger than several states to have secession measure on 2022 ballot
SAN BERNARDINO -- Voters in Southern California's San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide in November whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.The county's Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent. The measure will go before the board again next Tuesday for final adoption. The initial draft would put this question to voters on Nov. 8: "Do the citizens of San Bernardino County want the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to study all options...
Fontana Herald News
S.B. County voters will decide whether they want to secede from state; Fontana mayor likes the idea
After receiving input from some constituents, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted on Aug. 3 to put an extraordinary measure on the November ballot that would allow voters to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The succession idea is very unlikely to be implemented,...
143 birds euthanized after Jurupa Valley cockfighting ring broken up: Animal Services
Dozens of roosters were euthanized after a large cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley was broken up Friday night, Riverside County officials said. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers found 143 birds and more than 200 people when they arrived at the 5900 block of Troth Street, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said in […]
San Bernardino County secession measure moves forward, added to November ballot
San Bernardino County voters will get a chance to vote on whether they want the county to secede from California.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont concerned about warehouses, county response
Beaumont Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor told city council during its Aug. 2 meeting that there are applications in the pipeline of investors hoping to add 30 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within the city’s manufacturing zone, south of State Route 60, as well as in the surrounding “sphere of influence.”
