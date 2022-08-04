ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman in Fort Worth

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJ1fg_0h4V5ppX00

A 17-year-old is locked up in Tarrant County where he's accused in the shooting death of a woman in Fort Worth over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, police say Judira Nunez was shot at a home on Mesquite Road in north Fort Worth and later died at JPS Hospital.

Police have been looking for the killer since then and have now arrested Jose Lira on a murder charge. Detectives have not said why they're accusing Lira.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Jps Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy