Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman in Fort Worth

A 17-year-old is locked up in Tarrant County where he's accused in the shooting death of a woman in Fort Worth over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, police say Judira Nunez was shot at a home on Mesquite Road in north Fort Worth and later died at JPS Hospital.

Police have been looking for the killer since then and have now arrested Jose Lira on a murder charge. Detectives have not said why they're accusing Lira.

