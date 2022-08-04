Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman in Fort Worth
A 17-year-old is locked up in Tarrant County where he's accused in the shooting death of a woman in Fort Worth over the weekend.
On Sunday morning, police say Judira Nunez was shot at a home on Mesquite Road in north Fort Worth and later died at JPS Hospital.
Police have been looking for the killer since then and have now arrested Jose Lira on a murder charge. Detectives have not said why they're accusing Lira.
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD
Comments / 0