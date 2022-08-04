Fort Worth police officer run off road by DWI suspect, crashes into tree

A Fort Worth police officer is in the hospital after being run off the road by an accused drunk driver Wednesday night.

Just past 11 p.m. the officer who was driving an SUV police unit was going to help another officer in a chase. But as he passed a car, that driver made a turn right into the police unit and sent the officer careening straight into a large tree on East Lancaster near Oakland Boulevard.

Reports say the impact completely caved in the front of the SUV, shattered the windshield and left the seriously injured officer trapped in the wreckage.

That officer was pried free and rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, other officers saw the whole thing. One stopped to help at the scene while the others chased the driver who was found to be under the influence and who was arrested on the spot.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram