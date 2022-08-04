ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian prosecutors have asked a court to sentence American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

Russian prosecutors have asked a court to sentence American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison.

Craig
3d ago

Good. Countries have their own laws - obey them. She knew it should have known that it was illegal.

LylaJeanne
3d ago

I bet she has a better appreciation of America now. She said she was ashamed of our country and that every athlete should take a knee.

HowiRoll
3d ago

That’s not gonna be a walk in the park. But then again she likes the ladies she will be fine.

Outsider.com

Trevor Noah Unleashes on Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence: ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’

Making headlines all over the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner received her sentencing after she was caught with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge. Taken into custody, the situation grew dire as the basketball player faced up to 10 years in prison for supposedly smuggling drugs into Russia. After pleading guilty and with a team of lawyers at her side, a Russian judge handed down a whopping 9-year sentence to Griner. Stunned, like many, the internet erupted with comments and criticism. It didn’t stop there either as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah chastised the entire Russian government and mocked President Vladimir Putin.
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

Brittney Griner says she pled guilty in Russian court because parents raised her to ‘take responsibility’

Brittney Griner said she pled guilty in Russian court because her parents raised to her take ownership of her responsibilities, as she was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.“I understand the charges that are against me, and that is why I pled guilty, but I had no intent to break any Russian laws. I made an honest mistake,” the athlete said.The Phoenix Mercury player was found to be guilty of drug possession and smuggling with criminal intent on 4 August, and was also fined one million rubles (around £13,650).Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
