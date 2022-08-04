ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri state commission told low pay, lack of support is fueling teacher shortage

By Tessa Weinberg
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPN5g_0h4V4irT00

Jackee Collins, a virtual coordinator in Delta R-V Schools, testifies to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission in Jefferson City on Aug. 3, 2022 (Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent).

Teachers, school administrators and advocacy groups on Wednesday laid out for a state commission a long list of grueling conditions they say drive educators out of the industry.

At the third meeting of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission — created by the State Board of Education — testimony focused on low pay, oppressive student debt and a lack of support for struggling teachers who have weathered the pandemic.

The issue of teacher recruitment and retention “is literally the train coming at us through the tunnel,” said Rebeka McIntosh, a 25-year alternative school educator from south Kansas City and Missouri National Education Association vice president.

Despite some educators driving four hours to share their experiences with a handful of members of the commission in Jefferson City, they were each given just three minutes to provide “specific policy and practice shifts to improve the educator experience.”

The 22-member commission includes mostly business leaders and state lawmakers, board of education members, teachers and staff from the governor’s office and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. It’s tasked with issuing a set of recommendations on the topic to the Missouri State Board of Education by October.

The commission has held two meetings prior, and Wednesday’s was the first chance for educators to weigh in in-person. It previously faced criticism from education advocacy groups and state lawmakers serving on the commission when the meetings were originally going to be closed to the public, raising concerns of potential violations of Missouri’s open records law. That decision was reversed after a threat of a lawsuit .

On Monday, three sets of surveys were opened to garner educator feedback, and as of Wednesday morning, the surveys have received over 7,500 responses from teachers, over 500 from principals and about 230 from superintendents, said Mallory McGowin, a spokeswoman for DESE. The surveys will continue to collect responses until Friday at 4 p.m.

Questions for teachers range from what boosts to teacher compensation are a high priority, like an increase in salary or an expansion of health care benefits, to strategies to increase the only 7% of teachers of color in Missouri.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Reports have ranked Missouri’s average starting teacher salary at one of the lowest in the nation . The minimum teacher’s salary is $25,000, and for those with a master’s degree and at least ten years of experience it’s $33,000.

Shawn Harris, a Tipton R-VI School District high school art teacher, said new and veteran teachers are often having to find second jobs to make ends meet.

“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, because there are 49 other states that have done it better than us,” Harris said.

This past legislative session that ended in May, lawmakers included funding in the state budget to raise teachers’ salaries to $38,000 and restart the Career Ladder program to boost pay of experienced teachers. But some districts have expressed reservations with the funding model to boost starting teacher salaries, noting it requires a local funding match and that state funds are not guaranteed after a year.

When Jackee Collins, a virtual coordinator in Delta R-V Schools, shared that she is paid less than $38,000 for her base salary — and that’s with multiple master’s degrees — a member of the audience whispered under their breath: “Jesus Christ.”

Collins said the legislature’s funding increase to boost teacher pay isn’t a workable solution for smaller districts, and can end up paying more experienced teachers the same as new ones just entering the field.

“School districts cannot fund 200 to $400,000 a year to blow up their salaries,” Collins said in an interview. “So what are they doing? They’re giving us stipends.”

Smaller school districts are being left behind, Collins said, funneling families and qualified teachers to larger districts with more resources.

“I work for a small school district and they are the same kids and they deserve the same amount of money and assets,” Collins told the commission. “The buildings are there. Support them.”

Terry Robinson, superintendent of the Tipton R-VI School District, has been in education for 27 years and when he first entered the profession in 1997, his salary was at $21,000 a year. It’s one that’s not sustainable for a profession, he said.

“I still remember interviewing teacher, after teacher, after teacher talking to me about 50 to $80,000 of loans they needed to pay and trying to make that work in their budget and finding a trailer to live in,” Robinson said. “I’ve actually had that happen.”

When schools run into budget issues, essential services for behavioral issues “get cut often and every time,” said Andrew Flett, who taught special education for four years and worked another four in an academic reassignment classroom.

Flett said after an academic reassignment classroom was cut at a high school in his district, those at-risk students were sent to a middle school.

“And I don’t need to tell you why bringing at-risk high school kids into a middle school is a bad idea,” Flett said, who advocated for federal relief funds to be used to support behavioral health options in rural districts to address students’ mental health issues.

Flett also urged for districts to not be hamstrung in their discipline policies, in order to support teachers by not sending difficult students right back to a classroom after getting in trouble.

“If you can truly support your administrators by allowing them to fully discipline the students and hold them accountable — you can actually change behavior and create a culture of accountability,” Flett said.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Clarissa Brown, a former high school teacher for 11 years who left the profession in May 2021, cautioned against increasing funding for schools or teachers on the basis of whether they’re considered high-performing, noting that it could perpetuate inequity and send more resources to schools that are already well-resourced to begin with.

“There are challenges determining what is a high performance teacher, and how do you determine that?” Brown said. “I don’t know. Good luck.”

Kathy Steinhoff, a former Columbia Public Schools educator for 34 years who retired this past year, said it boils down to allocating more funding to education.

“I know there is resistance to throwing money at a problem, but every good suggestion that was in that survey on the topic of recruitment and retention requires more resources which also requires more funding,” said Steinhoff, who also is running unopposed as a Democrat for House District 45.

Cambria Crabtree, a 13-year teacher who’s taught in both small and suburban districts, urged legislators and members of the community to visit classrooms firsthand and to come back multiple times to get a true sense of what teachers are facing.

“Don’t come and ask to see a dog and pony show,” Crabtree said. “See what it’s really like in the trenches. It’s hard out there.”

The post Missouri state commission told low pay, lack of support is fueling teacher shortage appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 4

Related
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Missouri 2022

Thinking of pursuing an online degree in a new state? Consider online colleges in Missouri. An online degree from a Missouri school could help you save money and break into a great job market for engineering, business, and finance majors. Missouri Partnership reports that the Show-Me state has become a...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Jefferson City, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
KFVS12

Tax Free Holiday weekend in Missouri

Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau. SEMO Prospect Steer & Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. Updated: 23...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri eases requirement for substitutes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Kansas, Nebraska researchers use plants to limit exposure to toxic lead in soil

In parts of the Midwest where lead mining and smelting lasted for over a century, communities are still dealing with toxic waste left behind by the industry. Lead, a dangerous neurotoxin, persists in the environment, including in water and soil, where it can pose a threat to the health of people living nearby. The risk […] The post Kansas, Nebraska researchers use plants to limit exposure to toxic lead in soil appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#School Principal#Delta R V Schools
gladstonedispatch.com

Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Our government only can function better if we vote wisely

Few things are more important in determining how well our government functions than each of us taking time to become informed, and to vote wisely in selecting those who will represent us. The primary elections in Missouri, and in most states, are over. The midterm elections are just around the corner on Nov. 8. Wherever […] The post Our government only can function better if we vote wisely appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Dems hope Kansas, Illinois will help pay for out-of-state residents’ abortions

Missouri’s top Democratic lawmakers have yet to receive a formal response to letters urging governors in Kansas and Illinois to help pay for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients, though a Kansas lawmaker said it is highly unlikely given Republican dominance of the state’s legislature. In letters sent Wednesday and first reported by the Associated Press, […] The post Missouri Dems hope Kansas, Illinois will help pay for out-of-state residents’ abortions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
KYTV

Firefighters share the impact of recent rain in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The long stretch of high heat and low rain led to a drought and burn bans in the Ozarks. Firefighters have felt the brunt of it, battling grassfires all over southwest Missouri. Recent rainfall has helped the situation. “For some locations across southwest Missouri, the recent...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit

Poisonous sand blowing in the wind.  Wells running dry.  A dark night sky ruined by constant lights.  These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community.  NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
We Are Iowa

BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
Missouri Independent

State, federal regulations of CAFOs are weak. It will take political courage to strengthen them

On July 19th, I had the opportunity to testify to a Congressional committee about the challenges and opportunities facing family farmers like me. Below is a slightly condensed version of what I said. I’m Doug Doughty. We grow corn, soybeans and hay along with a cow/calf operation in north Missouri. I returned to our farm […] The post State, federal regulations of CAFOs are weak. It will take political courage to strengthen them appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy