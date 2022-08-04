ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Residents cleanup following flash flooding in Lakewood

Cleanup after Friday’s flash flooding is continuing in Lakewood. Most of the water has receded, but on some streets, mud and debris are still in neighborhoods. A pile of lumber was even carried by that floodwater away from a home down Aboretum Parkway. Trees also came down onto roadways...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy