HEAT ALERT: Tracking potential isolated storms into the weekend; temps remain in the 90s
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the heat will be the main concern. He says that New Jersey still will not see any beneficial rainfall, despite some isolated storms in the forecast..
Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues
Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night.
Residents cleanup following flash flooding in Lakewood
Cleanup after Friday’s flash flooding is continuing in Lakewood. Most of the water has receded, but on some streets, mud and debris are still in neighborhoods. A pile of lumber was even carried by that floodwater away from a home down Aboretum Parkway. Trees also came down onto roadways...
Family: Yorktown teen missing since Aug. 4
News 12 was told Kristan Lee, 15, was last seen in Connecticut boarding a New York City-bound Metro-North train.
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
2 suspects wanted for stealing wallets, cash from unlocked cars in Suffolk
Police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the people responsible for stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars in June.
State cannabis commission seeks to improve equity for recreational licenses
Minority, women and veteran entrepreneurs looking to break into New jersey’s marijuana market continue to face challenges.
Hopewell Starbucks baristas are on strike, say company is uncooperative
Baristas at the Hopewell Starbucks in Mercer County were the first in New Jersey to vote unanimously to unionize in April.
