Advocates for Benzie County receive $3,000 for Dolly Parton Imagination Library
The grant will support the registration of 120 children ages birth to 5 who live in either the Benzie Central or Frankfort School districts.
Benzie County voters approve seven countywide millages
Benzie County voters approved seven different countywide millages funding county operations in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools clean up one year, prepare for next
As soon as one school year ends, staff and officials at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools begin their preparations for the next.
O'Malley, Coffia to vie for 103rd state House seat in November
Republicans and Democrats each had two choices for their party on Aug. 2 for Michigan's 103rd district House of Representatives seat.
Benzie Bayou brings blues, food and good times to Elberta
The blues returned to northern Michigan as Benzie Bayou brought headlining talent for its annual Benzie Bayou fundraiser.
Summer is time to prepare for next school year at Benzie Central Schools
For administrative staff at Benzie County Central Schools, summer isn't time off, it's time to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Fire service millage renewed in Blaine Township
Voters in Blaine Township voted to renew a millage to cover the costs of paying Frankfort Fire Department for services.
Benzie County approves contract with Ironman 70.3 organizers
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with World Triathlon Corporation to assist in the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon scheduled for Sept. 11.
Benzie County votes: Unofficial election results for Aug. 2
How did Benzie County residents vote in the Aug. 2 primary? See the unofficial election results here.
Deconstruction of Frankfort Community Center started
After years of discussion that lead to a vote to demolish it, the former Frankfort Community Center will live on as recycled material.
Frankfort subcommittee to explore input on Lake Michigan bathroom design
The Lake Michigan Beach Restroom Subcommittee will meet to look over public input from a survey and open house concerning designs for bathroom at Lake Michigan beach in Frankfort.
Scenic walk along Crystal Lake raises money for homebound seniors
Benzie Senior Resources will be hosting its yearly fundraiser to help cover the costs of enriching the lives of Benzie County's seniors.
Fallen Timbers in Honor offers billiards, food, more
Fallen Timbers is that rarest of things: A small town pool hall where you can enjoy food, beverages, the company of friends, and a chance to perfect your pool shots and compete with others.
Manistee animal control officer honored with Lifesaving Award in Benzie County
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office recognized a Benzonia man who helped move an unconscious woman from her car after she crashed into a gas main.
Clerks prepare for elections months in advance
While elections last one day, preparation for opening the polls takes months.
Fantail Farm offers horse-drawn rides year-round
For the past seven years, the 120-acre Zenker Farm outside Benzonia has offered wagon and sleigh rides.
What's on the ballot in Benzie County on Aug. 2?
The Aug. 2 primary election is quickly approaching, and Benzie County voters will be looking at a number of candidates and millage proposals before them on the ballot.
Benzonia man honored with Lifesaving Award for role in roadside rescue
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office recognized a Benzonia man who helped move an unconscious woman from her car after she crashed into a gas main.
A day of activities in Beulah takes a year's worth of planning
Events in Beulah don't just happen; they're the result of a year's worth of planning and collaboration.
Frankfort residents evaluate beach bathroom designs
The Frankfort community got the chance to see potential designs for several proposed bathroom facilities during an open house.
