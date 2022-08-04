ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Department Declares Heat Advisory For Beginning Of Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat will remain in the Philadelphia region through the beginning of the workweek, prompting the city’s health department to declare a heat advisory. The heat advisory will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m. and last through Tuesday at 9 p.m. Monday’s high will climb up to 96 and Tuesday will see a high of 94. “The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Health Commissioner Dr....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight

Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Week Starts With Muggy Conditions Before Cold Front Arrives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue to build for the start of the week. Another warm Sunday night will set the stage for an even hotter Monday as temperatures will climb into the mid-90s. With high humidity and mostly sunshine, heat index values can climb as high as 105 degrees. This pattern will continue Tuesday as well. The Heat Advisory for much of the region has been extended through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Keep cool and stay hydrated over the next couple of days. The good news is there is finally relief in sight. Two cold fronts will move through the area. The first is on Tuesday night, followed by another late Wednesday. Both fronts will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday will not be as hot, but still very muggy. The drier air will arrive behind Wednesday’s front, allowing temperatures and humidity to drop to much more comfortable levels through Thursday and Friday. This should set us up for a very comfortable, and largely beautiful weekend next weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Collegeville, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pottstown, PA
State
Maine State
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Berks County, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Code Red declared for Montgomery County

A “Code Red” Hot Weather Emergency has been declared for Montgomery County by the county commissioners based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Red” Declaration begins on August 4th at noon and is scheduled to end the same day at 8:00 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Air Quality#Ozone
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
sanatogapost.com

Garden Bountiful? Ready for Canning? Help’s Here

LEESPORT PA – An in-person workshop on “Home Food Preservation: Tomatoes and Salsa” has been scheduled by Penn State Extension Berks County for Aug. 18 (2022; Thursday) from 6-8 p.m. at its office, 1238 County Welfare Rd., Leesport. The event is open to the public; a $15 participation fee and advance registration are required.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WFMZ-TV Online

Several sickened by pool chemicals at YMCA in Reading

READING, Pa. — A hazardous materials incident involving pool chemicals sickened more than a dozen people and prompted the quick evacuation of the YMCA's central branch in downtown Reading. A mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool at Reed and Washington streets created a...
READING, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County spraying for West Nile virus in communities it's been found

The dead heat of summer also means it's peak mosquito season, and with the uptick in the common summertime agitators comes the possibility of West Nile Virus. Some counties in Pennsylvania are taking a proactive approach to combat the gnats by spraying areas where colonies of West Nile infected mosquitos have been found.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Potential for heavy rain at the shore on Friday and Saturday, but it won't be a washout

It's the weekend again! Time really does fly, it's already August, and there is a lot of stuff going on across the region that's heavily weather dependent. Among them, the band Phish will have three concerts on the beach in Atlantic City and the Atlantic City Triathlon is on Sunday. It's going to remain steamy. Humidity is sky high. Nothing to do about that, even with the approaching front. That front actually will make it more muggy going forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy