Philadelphia Health Department Declares Heat Advisory For Beginning Of Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat will remain in the Philadelphia region through the beginning of the workweek, prompting the city’s health department to declare a heat advisory. The heat advisory will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m. and last through Tuesday at 9 p.m. Monday’s high will climb up to 96 and Tuesday will see a high of 94. “The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Health Commissioner Dr....
Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight
Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
Philadelphia Weather: Week Starts With Muggy Conditions Before Cold Front Arrives
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue to build for the start of the week. Another warm Sunday night will set the stage for an even hotter Monday as temperatures will climb into the mid-90s. With high humidity and mostly sunshine, heat index values can climb as high as 105 degrees. This pattern will continue Tuesday as well. The Heat Advisory for much of the region has been extended through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Keep cool and stay hydrated over the next couple of days. The good news is there is finally relief in sight. Two cold fronts will move through the area. The first is on Tuesday night, followed by another late Wednesday. Both fronts will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday will not be as hot, but still very muggy. The drier air will arrive behind Wednesday’s front, allowing temperatures and humidity to drop to much more comfortable levels through Thursday and Friday. This should set us up for a very comfortable, and largely beautiful weekend next weekend.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Code Red declared for Montgomery County
A “Code Red” Hot Weather Emergency has been declared for Montgomery County by the county commissioners based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Red” Declaration begins on August 4th at noon and is scheduled to end the same day at 8:00 p.m.
Road Closure on Route 113 in Hilltown Township for Wednesday, August 10
HILLTOWN TWP, PA — A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure,...
PennDOT Reopens the New Hanover Square Road Bridge in Montgomery County
NEW HANOVER TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying New Hanover Square Road over a branch of Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, following the completion of a $2.7 million bridge replacement project. The structure had been closed since September...
Highway Work Zone: Slowdowns in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester and Delaware Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Sunday, August 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane...
Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
Garden Bountiful? Ready for Canning? Help’s Here
LEESPORT PA – An in-person workshop on “Home Food Preservation: Tomatoes and Salsa” has been scheduled by Penn State Extension Berks County for Aug. 18 (2022; Thursday) from 6-8 p.m. at its office, 1238 County Welfare Rd., Leesport. The event is open to the public; a $15 participation fee and advance registration are required.
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek to close for bridge deck replacement
PennDOT has announced Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek in Pike Township will be closed until November for bridge deck replacement. the Lobachsville Road Bridge sits between Long Lane/Bertolet Mill Road and Oysterdale Road. The posted detour will route traffic on Oysterdale Road, PA 73/Philadelphia Pike, and Bertolet Mill Road.
Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Schuylkill County After Quick 1 to 2 Inches of Rain Friday Afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Schuylkill County. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northern Area's of Schuylkill County. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Several sickened by pool chemicals at YMCA in Reading
READING, Pa. — A hazardous materials incident involving pool chemicals sickened more than a dozen people and prompted the quick evacuation of the YMCA's central branch in downtown Reading. A mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool at Reed and Washington streets created a...
Bucks County spraying for West Nile virus in communities it's been found
The dead heat of summer also means it's peak mosquito season, and with the uptick in the common summertime agitators comes the possibility of West Nile Virus. Some counties in Pennsylvania are taking a proactive approach to combat the gnats by spraying areas where colonies of West Nile infected mosquitos have been found.
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
Crews battle West Philly fire in same location where over 150 gallons of gasoline were found
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews were called to an early morning house fire in West Philly. The call came a little before 12:30 Sunday morning, on the 100 block of North 59th Street. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about 20 minutes. RELATED HEADLINES:. The fire happened...
Northumberland and Montour Counties with High COVID Levels
ATLANTA – Two Valley counties are now experiencing ‘high’ levels of COVID spread in the past week. The CDC updated on its website Friday Montour County remains in the high category, and Northumberland County is experiencing ‘high’ spread of the virus for the first time in weeks.
Potential for heavy rain at the shore on Friday and Saturday, but it won't be a washout
It's the weekend again! Time really does fly, it's already August, and there is a lot of stuff going on across the region that's heavily weather dependent. Among them, the band Phish will have three concerts on the beach in Atlantic City and the Atlantic City Triathlon is on Sunday. It's going to remain steamy. Humidity is sky high. Nothing to do about that, even with the approaching front. That front actually will make it more muggy going forward.
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
