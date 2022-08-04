ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Seneca Chamber of Commerce seeks nominees for Board of Directors

The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce will be accepting nominations through 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, from West Seneca Chamber of Commerce members interested in serving on the organization’s Board of Directors. Seats for five board positions are up for renewal. All five incumbents — Scott Kaltman, Tracey McCormick,...
WEST SENECA, NY

