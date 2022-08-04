4 WRs the Commanders regrettably passed on to draft Antonio Gandy-Golden

Read on riggosrag.com
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s camp blunder against Montez Sweat isn’t a good look
The Washington Commanders brought in Carson Wentz to be the team’s new quarterback. A blunder involving teammate Montez Sweat, however, shows things are off to a rocky start. During team drills on Friday, Wentz dropped back to pass. Seeing nothing open, he scrambled out of the pocket. Sweat gave...
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year
The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now
The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
3 biggest stars from Commanders’ camp practice at FedEx Field
The Washington Commanders practiced in front of thousands of fans at FedEx Field Saturday night. The practice served as the most noteworthy day of training camp to date and fans really helped create a game-like atmosphere. Of course, all eyes were on Carson Wentz, who’s endured a rocky start to...
Confident Yusuf Corker making strong push for Giants roster spot
Sometimes NFL teams stumble onto a player — or players — who go undrafted that make a niche for themselves early. Such is the case of Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker, who was available for the New York Giants to scoop up after this year’s draft. The...
Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring
For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
Five KC Chiefs who need a strong preseason to save their jobs
The Kansas City Chiefs are now less than a week away from playing an actual football game. Some people may take issue with calling the preseason an “actual football game”, but two teams play each other, the score is kept, and NFL jobs are on the line. While the final score may not matter, how players perform definitely has an impact on who makes the team.
Washington Wizards rookie Johnny Davis projected to have a minimal role to start 2022 season
When the Washington Wizards selected Johnny Davis with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the decision received
