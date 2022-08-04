Read on etvnews.com
Related
etvnews.com
Locals Highlighted at Annual Kid’s Day, Parade
As an annual activity for the summer’s International Days celebration, a kids’ parade was hosted on Friday morning, beginning at 9:45 a.m. Youngsters and their family members were encouraged to meet in the parking lot next to Mont Harmon Middle School to line up behind the fire truck. They then paraded on foot, bike, scooter, stroller and more toward the parks to enjoy Kids’ Day.
etvnews.com
Emery County Awards Readers with Pool Party
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Emery County Libraries hosted its Summer Reading Party at the Emery County Aquatic Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In total, 343 children earned a ticket to attend the celebration through participation in the summer reading programs at one of the eight community libraries. On Aug. 4, 169 children attended and brought along an adult, and many children brought along younger siblings and additional family members.
etvnews.com
International Days Brings Summer Fun to Price City
International Days returned to the streets and parks of Price City on a brand new weekend for the 2022 summer season. The fun began on Thursday, Aug. 4, with the annual opening ceremony. This is hosted each year at the Peace Garden and is in conjunction with Price City’s Culture Connection series, which brings live entertainment to the community weekly.
etvnews.com
Letter to the Editor: This Year’s International Days Celebration
This year’s International Days celebration was one for the record books. Although no official count is kept, the size of the crowd in the park bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and participation in the various events seemed bigger and better. It seems people were ready to get outside, interact with friends and family, and, more importantly, have a great time and celebrate. Thank you!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
etvnews.com
Emery County 4-H Showcases Winners
The USU Extension Office of Emery County held a showcase of 4-H winners on Saturday. Various exhibits from 4-H members were on display. This showcase gave the members a chance to show off their 4-H projects and qualify for the start fair. The event was held in the Castle Dale City Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
etvnews.com
Carbon Medical Hosts Grand Opening for Price Clinic
Carbon Medical Service celebrated the grand opening of its Price Clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce brought its iconic gold scissors and blue ribbon to celebrate the expansion. For 70 years, Carbon Medical Service has been serving residents in Carbon and...
etvnews.com
Helper City Welcomes New Treasurer
The Helper City Council welcomed the city’s newest employee during last week’s council meeting. Billie Heilesen will be taking the helm as the Helper City Treasurer, as the current treasurer will soon be retiring. Heilesen is a resident of Helper that was born in Richfield. Her parents moved...
etvnews.com
Bid Awarded for Ridge Road Sewer Line Project
During the Aug. 3 Carbon County Commission meeting, discussion was held in regard to awarding the contract for the construction of the Ridge Road sewer line project. The commissioners also discussed the possible approval of a contract with Jones and DeMille Engineering for inspection, testing, construction staking and bidding assistance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etvnews.com
Pirates Open Up Against State Champs
Green River drew a tough opponent to begin the season on Wednesday. Traveling to the three-time reigning state champs, Piute, the Pirates struggled to get going. On the other hand, the Thunderbirds rattled off 10 straight runs in the first four innings and went on to defeat Green River 10-0.
Comments / 0