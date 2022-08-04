New Friendship Circle campus to be used for adult programming, cafe, new kosher food pantry

Read on www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park recognizes Block, Kaplan as volunteers of the year
Menorah Park honored Jerry Block and Meryl Kaplan at a volunteer awards ceremony July 13. “This was a meaningful opportunity to show our gratitude to an amazing group of people that freely give of their time,” Menorah Park President and CEO Jim Newbrough said in a news release. “They bring such passion, talents and caring to our communities, enhancing each day for residents, clients and staff.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Pet fundraiser in Beachwood Aug. 11
The Yappy Hour Walk, a fundraiser for University Hospitals Pet Pals, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Beachwood Park East in front of Barkwood Dog Park in Beachwood. Cocktails and pizza will be available for purchase. Each registrant is entered into a raffle for four...
Cleveland Jewish News
Religious schools foster Jewish knowledge, connection
When looking for a synagogue to join, many families seek an experience that includes an educational component like Hebrew or Sunday school. They are often looking to enhance their children’s or family’s Jewish learning, understanding of the world in a Jewish context, or to strengthen relationships to Judaism.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cohen named AEPi regional director for Ohio Valley region
As newly appointed Alpha Epsilon Pi regional director for the Ohio Valley region, Matthew Cohen’s focus is on building successful fraternity chapters that are doing good work not only for themselves but also the broader Jewish community. “My goal is to make sure that our undergraduates feel they have...
cleveland19.com
Annual day of ‘faith, family and fun’ underway at The FEST in Wickliffe
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The FEST - an annual festival hosted on the grounds of the Center for Pastoral Leadership - is celebrating its 22nd year this Sunday. The event is led by Father Bob Stec, who launched the event in 2000. Over the years, he said that the FEST...
Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
Cleveland Jewish News
COVID-19 vaccine clinic Aug. 9 in Beachwood
The Beachwood City School District will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic operated by Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Beachwood Board of Education at 24601 Fairmount Blvd. Those interested in being vaccinated or receiving a booster are welcome to attend, however...
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddishe Cup Concert Aug. 18 at Stinson Park
Yiddishe Cup will play a free concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Walter Stinson Community Park in University Heights. The band will play klezmer and soul music with guest singer, Shawn Fink. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chipotle coming to Norton
Chipotle Mexican Grill, a fast-casual build-your-own Mexican restaurant, will open a location at 4169 S. Cleveland Massillon Road in Norton. With a projected August opening, the 2,325-square-foot location is hiring team members. Richard Edelman, president/principal of Goodman Real Estate Service Group LLC, represented the restaurant in the transaction.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
Excitement builds at Edgewater’s SandFest
It was all sunshine and fun on Saturday as many gathered for the biggest sand castle building competition on Lake Erie.
Cleveland Jewish News
Early childhood education offers benefits
Starting children in school at a young age may be beneficial to them when they move up to their primary school years. Many professionals concede that children who attended preschool will adapt easier socially, emotionally and academically upon starting kindergarten. Early childhood education professionals Karen Leeds, preschool director at Fairmount...
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio
After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
Cleveland Jewish News
Class trips enhance academic, social experience
Class trips can be exciting experiences for students from which they can learn through engaging activities and social bonding with peers. From trips to Washington, D.C., to visits to the Israel to class retreats to daylong staycations, many middle schoolers are offered opportunities to immerse themselves in history, faith and community.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL program gives local attorney tools to fight hate
How does one combat hate? It’s a question that the recent graduates of the Anti-Defamation League’s Glass Leadership Institute leadership development program now have the tools and skills to answer. The goal of the program is for “participants to be empowered to fight hate in their own communities,”...
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
News 5 family shows support for one of its own in Outrun Ovarian Cancer 5K
Saturday morning, News 5 team members participated in a the Outrun Ovarian Cancer 5K run to raise awareness and to support someone special who is part of the WEWS family, producer Kristen Jantonio.
