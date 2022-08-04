ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
County
Iron County, MI
City
Greenville, AL
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Greenville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, WI
Iron County, MI
Crime & Safety
Helena, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Greenville, MI
City
Helena, AL
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
x1071.com

FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
COLUMBUS, GA
wfmd.com

Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio

Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Fox11online.com

Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts

TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
OMRO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Packerland Dive#Green Bay Police#The State Patrol
WSFA

Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the wreck around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, according to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman. Coleman said 66-year-old Leonard Turner, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
seehafernews.com

Algoma Man Dies in Kewaunee County Crash

An Algoma man has died following a weekend crash in Kewaunee County. The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department was called to the crash on County Highway AB just south of County Highway S at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday (August 6th). An investigation determined that a haybine was traveling north on...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

One dead in Kewaunee County haybine crash

TOWNSHIP OF RED RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash on County Highway AB south of County Highway S Saturday night. Deputies heard about the crash at 4:39 p.m. Investigation determined a haybine was traveling north on AB as a pickup truck...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
UpNorthLive.com

Cheboygan man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife in 1975

STURGEON BAY, WI, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Richard Pierce was sentenced Friday in a Wisconsin courtroom to life in prison plus three more years for killing his wife Carol Jean. Carol's body has never been recovered since she went missing in September 1975, in Door County, Wisconsin. Richard moved to Cheboygan, shortly...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Life sentence given to MI man in decades-old Sturgeon Bay cold case

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 86-year-old man has been sentenced on Friday for murdering his wife in Sturgeon Bay back in 1975. Richard Pierce was found guilty back in April of First-Degree Murder and Disinterment of the Dead in connection to the murder and disappearance of his wife, Carol Jean Pierce.
STURGEON BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy