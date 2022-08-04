A Thrilling East London Kitchen and Cave Falls Silent for the Final Time

Read on london.eater.com
Personal Chef to Several Rap Stars Opens Two Restaurants This Fall in Downtown Atlanta
Bryant “Chef Baul” Williams, who served as a private chef to rappers like Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar as well as to filmmaker Tyler Perry, plans to open two new restaurants in downtown Atlanta this fall. All-day breakfast spot Betty Sue’s and to-go restaurant Binky’s take...
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend
Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
A Pair of Restaurants to Watch Are Coming to Las Colinas
A little bit of Monaco is coming to Las Colinas. On September 16, Monaco Restaurant will open in the Water Street area, facing the canals — and yes, there will be gondola service. David Lamberti, the owner of Lamberti’s Ristorante in Irving, is opening a place that takes its...
A Pioneer in NYC’s Modern Korean Dining Scene Turns to Banchan Culture
Every two weeks, Hooni Kim is elbow-deep in a vermilion kimchi seasoning. The chef and owner of lauded Danji and now-closed Hanjan has taken everything that appears at the center of a traditional Korean meal — all the shareable banchan like barbecued meats, seasoned veggies, fermented kimchi — and packaged them as standalone, takeout items at his new venture, the Little Banchan Shop, at 5-28 49th Avenue, between Fifth Street and Vernon Boulevard, in Long Island City. On Saturday at 11 a.m, doors opened to such fanfare, afternoon visitors including the famous Maangchi, a maven of YouTube cookery, found racks wiped clean.
New Israeli Seafood Spot Hopes to Satisfy Santa Monica’s Crudo Craze
If the success of Santa Monica’s Crudo e Nudo — which recently expanded to NYC — Silver Lake’s Ceviche Project and the newly opened Causita, are any indication, a case could be made that Angelenos still can’t get enough ultra-fresh, raw, or simply cured fish — sushi or otherwise. Savida, which opened at 1303 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica in late June, joins the ranks of these popular seafood spots with its menu of tuna tacos, crudos, ceviche, and more.
According to Some, Cracker Barrel Has Gone ‘Woke’ by Offering Vegan Sausage
Of all the things people could choose to be upset about in 2022, Tennessee-based Southern restaurant and country store chain Cracker Barrel adding vegan sausage patties to its breakfast menu was certainly not on anyone’s outrage radar this year. But here we are, America. This is the line in...
I tried 12 famous red sauces, and the major brands couldn't compete with the specialty jars
I tried red sauce from 12 brands, including some restaurant and artisan selections. The best options were the formulas from Michael's of Brooklyn and Rao's Homemade. The Prego, Classico, and Ragù tomato sauces were the worst of the bunch.
World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas
The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
A Ritzy Tavern Doubling as an Art Gallery Opens in Tribeca
Smyth Tavern, the 100-seat restaurant is now open in Tribeca adjacent to Smyth Tribeca Hotel in what had been Little Park from Andrew Carmellini. It’s the third restaurant from John McDonald’s Mercer Street Hospitality to open this year, following Hancock Street, the West Village spot with supper club vibes led by chef Ryan Schmidtberger, which opened last August at what had been El Toro Blanco until McDonald closed it during the pandemic. In the spring, McDonald launched Bar Tulix, a seafood-centric Mexican spot from chef Justin Bazdarich of Greenpoint’s Oxomoco.
15 Picks for a Celebratory Night Out in D.C.
Finding time for a night out with friends, whether it be a quiet dinner or dancing the night away at a club, can be tricky. Once a date is selected that works for everyone’s hectic schedules, the next challenge is finding a location to match the desired vibe of the evening. Luckily, D.C. is home to plenty of places for every party size, palate, appetite, and mood.
Mad Socials Closes After Six Years in West Loop and Three More Shutters to Know
As Chicagoans continue to revel in the respite of summer — replete with sunshine, festivals, and fun — the city’s hospitality industry is still grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, and the pressure is only ramped up by sky-high food costs and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
Filipino Dessert Pop-Up Shop Halo Halo Will Open a Bakery in Southeast Portland
Just a few decades ago, Filipino restaurants were a relative rarity in Portland proper — as well as other areas around the country. Within recent years, that has started to change: Filipino chefs have opened more restaurants, food carts, and other food businesses around the city, from star food cart Baon Kainan to lauded chef Carlo Lamagna’s Magna Kusina. But baker Geleen Abenoja — the woman behind Filipino pastry pop-up Shop Halo Halo — wants to diversify and explore the other facets of Pinoy dining and culture she sees as underrepresented.
Step Inside London’s Finest Historical Italian Caffs
In the late 1880s, a man called Giacomo Bracchi arrived in London, where he made money by playing a mechanical organ on wheels. After a while, maybe with the pennies he’d saved, Bracchi made the 150-mile journey to Newport in Wales, where he started a new life once more. It was there he had an enterprising idea: to open the country’s first Italian cafe, inspiring generations of his countryfolk do the same – or so the story goes.
Whew: Abducted Brooklyn Bodega Cat Boka Is Back Home
What a relief: Boka is back home. The Brooklyn bodega cat that was abducted in late July has been returned to its owner, Brooklyn Paper reports. A person who was “in contact with the cat-napper” brought the cat back to the shop, owner Abdulmajeed Albahri told the publication. After Albahri posted a photo of Boka to Instagram — where the cat has gained quite a following — customers poured into the shop to celebrate Boka’s return.
