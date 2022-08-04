Read on www.theverge.com
The first Thread motion sensor adds much-needed reliability to the smart home
A smart home without sensors and automations is basically a remote-controlled home. Using your voice or an app to turn lights on isn’t much easier (and in some cases is harder) than flicking on a light switch. Smart is when lights just turn on as you walk into a room. But when you walk in and they don’t turn on, that’s worse. This common smart home frustration is something the Eve Motion Sensor ($39.99), with its shiny new Thread protocol on board, promises to fix.
The best sleep tech you can buy right now
The best sleep tech for you will heavily depend on what you want to improve. Is your main concern how sleep impacts your exercise performance? Or are you hoping to mask the sound of your snoring partner? Maybe you want a more health-focused aid that tracks breathing disturbances? Sleep tech runs the gamut from trackers and apps to expensive smart beds, but it doesn’t all address the same issues. Before you pull out your wallet, you should know how a gadget will help you achieve your specific sleep goals.
