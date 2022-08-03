Small businesses in Fort Worth grapple with rising prices as inflation reaches 40-year high

Justin McLaughlin believes in the power of a cup of coffee. In his mind, it can bring people together to have conversations. “Coffee is like something that, socially, we do a lot as Americans,” McLaughlin said. “Even around the world, folks do it. And so, to me, some of those tough conversations or some of those what I call ‘across the tracks conversations,’ coffee is kind of a medium to have that exchange take place.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO