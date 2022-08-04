ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

HTPD Police Blotter: impersonating an officer, aggravated assault, shoplifting

By Mary Galioto
mercerme.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mercerme.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Suspect wanted for shooting dead four people in Ohio neighbourhood is captured after multi-state manhunt

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has captured the man suspected to have shot four people to death in Ohio last week after a multi-state manhunt.Suspect Stephen A Marlow was arrested on Saturday night just before 9pm near 23rd Street in Lawrence, the Lawrence police department’s spokesperson Laura McCabe said on Sunday.Mr Marlow has been accused of killing four people in a Butler Township neighbourhood early on Friday, officials said.Confirming the multi-state hunt, Ms McCabe said: “Clear multiagency communication on a national and regional level, followed by proactive teamwork in our patrol department, and ultimately an alert officer, resulted...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy