HTPD Police Blotter: impersonating an officer, aggravated assault, shoplifting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has captured the man suspected to have shot four people to death in Ohio last week after a multi-state manhunt.Suspect Stephen A Marlow was arrested on Saturday night just before 9pm near 23rd Street in Lawrence, the Lawrence police department’s spokesperson Laura McCabe said on Sunday.Mr Marlow has been accused of killing four people in a Butler Township neighbourhood early on Friday, officials said.Confirming the multi-state hunt, Ms McCabe said: “Clear multiagency communication on a national and regional level, followed by proactive teamwork in our patrol department, and ultimately an alert officer, resulted...

OHIO STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO