Dream Finders Homes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $62.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 60 cents.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $793.1 million in the period.

