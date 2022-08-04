ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $69.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 27 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

Sphere 3D Corp. Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Updates for July 2022

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sphere 3D Corp. (“Sphere 3D” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANY), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, provides results of its Bitcoin mining operation as of July 31, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005131/en/ “I am very pleased with the production of our mining operation during July. Our miners operated very efficiently and maintained an average uptime of about 94%. Also during the month, we secured hosting space with Compute North, the leader in sustainable, large-scale computing infrastructure, to host our new S19j Pros at their new Wolf Hollow site in Granbury, TX. This facility is one of the newest, next-generation data centers in the U.S. and should provide Sphere 3D solid long-term hosting options.
The Associated Press

NUBURU, Inc., a Leading Innovator in High Power and High Brightness Industrial Blue Laser Technology, to Go Public Through Merger With Tailwind Acquisition Corp.

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- NUBURU® (“NUBURU”), an industry leader in high power and high brightness industrial blue lasers, and TWND Corp. (NYSE: TWND) (“TWND”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement that puts NUBURU on the path to becoming a publicly listed company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named NUBURU, Inc. and expects to be traded under the ticker symbol “BURU.” The combined company will continue to be based in Centennial, CO, and led by Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO, Co-Founder and President of NUBURU, and other key executive leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005192/en/ Leading Laser Technology Company
The Associated Press

Nautilus, Inc. announces appointment of new board chair, Anne Saunders

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), a leader in personalized, connected home fitness, today announced that current board member Anne Saunders has assumed the role of board chair, effective August 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005122/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal

Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its capabilities in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease. The latest deal follows Pfizer’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven, which the companies announced in May, and a $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals announced last December. Pfizer also announced in April a smaller acquisition to buy the privately held ReViral Ltd., which is developing a treatment for respiratory syncytial virus.
The Associated Press

Li-Cycle Announces Appointment of Jacqueline Dedo to Board of Directors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that Jacqueline (“Jacqui”) Dedo, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Board is now comprised of nine directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005229/en/ Jacqueline Dedo (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

