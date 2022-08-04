Datadog: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $406.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $414 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of 74 cents to 81 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion.

