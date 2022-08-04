OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) _ OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $56 million.

On a per-share basis, the Buford, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.86.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.49 per share.

The company posted revenue of $568.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $565.7 million.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $9.20 to $9.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW