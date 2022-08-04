Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Recap: PowerFleet Q2 Earnings
PowerFleet PWFL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PowerFleet reported an EPS of $0.05. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where CVS Health Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CVS Health has an average price target of $119.0 with a high of $127.00 and a low of $112.00.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Viatris: Q2 Earnings Insights
Viatris VTRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viatris beat estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.83. Revenue was down $461.00 million from the same period last...
IGC Stock Slightly Up On Q1 2023 Revenue Growth Of 175%, What About Gross Profit?
India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC revenue in Q1 2023 was approximately $212,000 an increase of 175% compared to $77,000 in the same quarter of 2022. Revenue in both quarters was primarily derived from the company’s Life Sciences segment, which involved sales of products such as lotion, gummies, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, among others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Palantir Posts Dismal Q2 Performance, FY22 Outlook Lags Expectations
EPS loss of $(0.01) missed the consensus of $0.03. Outlook: Palantir sees Q3 revenue of $474 million - $475 million, below the consensus of $506.9 million. Palantir sees FY22 revenue of $1.900 billion - $1.902 billion, below the consensus of $1.96 billion. Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 13.8%...
Spartan Capital: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – Revenue Up 5,700% As Acquisitions Start Kicking In
New York, 08 August 2022 – Spartan Capital Securities LLC (“Spartan Capital”) issues Equity Research Report on Society Pass Inc. SOPA (“SoPa”). Q2 revenue was $500k, versus less than $10k in the year-ago period as revenue from the flurry of acquisitions the company is engaged in starts to flow in. With several more acquisitions that have closed or are scheduled to close in Q3, so just with acquisitions, Spartan Capital sees revenue increasing significantly.
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Republic Services
Republic Services RSG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Republic Services. The company has an average price target of $149.17 with a high of $155.00 and a low of $142.00.
Now These Analysts Raise Price Targets On Cigna After Strong Q2 Earnings
Cigna CI reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. For FY22, Cigna said it expects EPS of at least $22.90 (consensus of $22.72), up from prior guidance of at least $22.60. It projects FY22 revenues of at least $178 billion (at least $177 billion expected earlier) Cigna shares...
Albemarle Earnings Reflect Continued Strong Lithium Demand and Prices
Lithium miner Albemarle continues to benefit from powerful demand for the metal to produce batteries for electric vehicles.
11 Analysts Have This to Say About Revolve Group
Within the last quarter, Revolve Gr RVLV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $31.82 versus the current price of Revolve Gr at $27.345, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts...
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
Why Palantir Technologies Stock Is Falling Today
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading lower Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and issued weak guidance. Palantir said second-quarter revenue grew 26% year-over-year to $473 million, which beat the estimate of $471.34 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. U.S. revenue grew 45% year-over-year to $290 million. Commercial revenue was up 46% year-over-year.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Helbiz HLBZ shares rose 36.0% to $1.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million. Pyxis Tankers PXS shares increased by 22.58% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
$2 Million Bet On This Industrial Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights
Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
Tyson Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights
Tyson Foods TSN reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tyson Foods missed estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $1.97. Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0