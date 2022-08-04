ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported a loss of $38 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $959.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $810.5 million.

Allegheny Technologies shares have increased 59% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 13%. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

Viatris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $313.9 million. The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
The Associated Press

Monday.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) _ Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported a loss of $45.7 million in its second quarter. The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 33 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street...
The Associated Press

DXP Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $367.8 million in the period.
The Associated Press

Barrick Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $488 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
The Associated Press

Alpha Metallurgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) _ Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $574.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Bristol, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $29.97. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued...
The Associated Press

Dominion Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $453 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 77 cents per share.
The Associated Press

Energizer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $52.4 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street...
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

Stratasys Signs Agreement to Acquire Covestro’s Additive Manufacturing Materials Business

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the additive manufacturing materials business of Covestro AG (DAX: 1COV). The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive upon closing. It will include R&D facilities and activities, global development and sales teams across Europe, the U.S. and China, a portfolio of approximately 60 additive manufacturing materials, and an extensive IP portfolio comprised of hundreds of patents and patents pending. The purchase price is approximately 43 million euros, plus additional inventory, less certain liabilities. In addition, there is a potential earnout of up to 37 million euros, subject to the achievement of various performance metrics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005184/en/ Covestro’s additive manufacturing business includes one of the world’s most recognized and trusted brands in photopolymers - Somos. The automotive grill shown here on a Stratasys Neo800 stereolithography system was 3D-printed with clear Somos WaterShed CX 11122. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Nautilus, Inc. announces appointment of new board chair, Anne Saunders

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), a leader in personalized, connected home fitness, today announced that current board member Anne Saunders has assumed the role of board chair, effective August 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005122/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal

Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its capabilities in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease. The latest deal follows Pfizer’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven, which the companies announced in May, and a $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals announced last December. Pfizer also announced in April a smaller acquisition to buy the privately held ReViral Ltd., which is developing a treatment for respiratory syncytial virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Li-Cycle Announces Appointment of Jacqueline Dedo to Board of Directors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that Jacqueline (“Jacqui”) Dedo, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Board is now comprised of nine directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005229/en/ Jacqueline Dedo (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

