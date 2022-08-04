ESSA Pharma: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the additive manufacturing materials business of Covestro AG (DAX: 1COV). The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive upon closing. It will include R&D facilities and activities, global development and sales teams across Europe, the U.S. and China, a portfolio of approximately 60 additive manufacturing materials, and an extensive IP portfolio comprised of hundreds of patents and patents pending. The purchase price is approximately 43 million euros, plus additional inventory, less certain liabilities. In addition, there is a potential earnout of up to 37 million euros, subject to the achievement of various performance metrics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005184/en/ Covestro’s additive manufacturing business includes one of the world’s most recognized and trusted brands in photopolymers - Somos. The automotive grill shown here on a Stratasys Neo800 stereolithography system was 3D-printed with clear Somos WaterShed CX 11122. (Photo: Business Wire)
