ESSA Pharma: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

