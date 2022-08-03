Read on northwoodsleague.com
Related
northwoodsleague.com
Complete Team Effort
ROCHESTER, Minn — After struggling to close out the series opener, the Duluth Huskies got their revenge against the Rochester Honkers Friday night as they polished off a 5-1 victory. Duluth (12-14, 31-28) handed the ball to Jake Combs for his fifth start of the season. The Southern Illinois...
northwoodsleague.com
August 10 – Waterloo vs. Rochester @ 6:35 pm
On Wednesday, August 10, the Waterloo Bucks are taking on the Rochester Honkers at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Bucks ticket line at 319-232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets/SelectSeats/4124.
Comments / 0