Middleby: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) _ The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $113.2 million.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.8 million.

