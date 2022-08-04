Concert: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $23.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 90 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $21,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNCE