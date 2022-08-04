ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PowerFleet Q2 Earnings

PowerFleet PWFL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PowerFleet reported an EPS of $0.05. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Parker Hannifin Q4#Parker Hannifin Ph#Eps Estimate
Benzinga

LENSAR: Q2 Earnings Insights

LENSAR LNSR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LENSAR beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.67 versus an estimate of $-0.72. Revenue was up $116 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where CVS Health Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CVS Health has an average price target of $119.0 with a high of $127.00 and a low of $112.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Delcath Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Delcath Systems DCTH reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Delcath Systems missed estimated earnings by 24.21%, reporting an EPS of $-1.18 versus an estimate of $-0.95. Revenue was up $261 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Republic Services

Republic Services RSG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Republic Services. The company has an average price target of $149.17 with a high of $155.00 and a low of $142.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Monday.Com Stock Is Soaring Today

Monday.com Ltd MNDY shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Monday.com said second-quarter revenue jumped 75% year-over-year to $123.7 million, which beat the estimate of $118.22 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 33 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 75 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tech Earnings 'Major Victory' For Bulls, Wedbush Analyst Says: 3 Names He Recommends Buying

As tech earnings taper off, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives offered his take on how the reporting season shaped up for the sector. Better-than-feared Earnings: The June quarter earnings season was a major victory for tech bulls, Ives said. Enterprise spending, cloud-driven budgets, consumer product/e-commerce demand, and even digital advertising were "much better than feared," the analyst said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Helbiz HLBZ shares rose 36.0% to $1.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million. Pyxis Tankers PXS shares increased by 22.58% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $25.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Are Solaredge Shares Trading Higher Today?

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG are trading higher following the Senate’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The House must approve the bill before President Joe Biden can sign it into law. While it is titled the Inflation Reduction Act, it accomplishes so much more. It includes tax...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy