Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Recap: PowerFleet Q2 Earnings
PowerFleet PWFL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PowerFleet reported an EPS of $0.05. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
LENSAR: Q2 Earnings Insights
LENSAR LNSR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LENSAR beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.67 versus an estimate of $-0.72. Revenue was up $116 thousand from the same period last...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Where CVS Health Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CVS Health has an average price target of $119.0 with a high of $127.00 and a low of $112.00.
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
Delcath Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Delcath Systems DCTH reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Delcath Systems missed estimated earnings by 24.21%, reporting an EPS of $-1.18 versus an estimate of $-0.95. Revenue was up $261 thousand from the same...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Republic Services
Republic Services RSG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Republic Services. The company has an average price target of $149.17 with a high of $155.00 and a low of $142.00.
Why Monday.Com Stock Is Soaring Today
Monday.com Ltd MNDY shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Monday.com said second-quarter revenue jumped 75% year-over-year to $123.7 million, which beat the estimate of $118.22 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 33 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 75 cents per share.
Now These Analysts Raise Price Targets On Cigna After Strong Q2 Earnings
Cigna CI reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. For FY22, Cigna said it expects EPS of at least $22.90 (consensus of $22.72), up from prior guidance of at least $22.60. It projects FY22 revenues of at least $178 billion (at least $177 billion expected earlier) Cigna shares...
Tech Earnings 'Major Victory' For Bulls, Wedbush Analyst Says: 3 Names He Recommends Buying
As tech earnings taper off, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives offered his take on how the reporting season shaped up for the sector. Better-than-feared Earnings: The June quarter earnings season was a major victory for tech bulls, Ives said. Enterprise spending, cloud-driven budgets, consumer product/e-commerce demand, and even digital advertising were "much better than feared," the analyst said.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Helbiz HLBZ shares rose 36.0% to $1.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million. Pyxis Tankers PXS shares increased by 22.58% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $25.23 million from the same...
Monday.Com Registers 75% Revenue Growth In Q2; Boosts FY22 Outlook
Monday.Com Ltd MNDY reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 75% year-on-year to $123.7 million, beating the consensus of $118.2 million. The net dollar retention rate was over 125%. The net dollar retention rate for customers with over ten users was over 135%. The number of paid customers with over $50,000...
Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights
Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
Why Are Solaredge Shares Trading Higher Today?
Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG are trading higher following the Senate’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The House must approve the bill before President Joe Biden can sign it into law. While it is titled the Inflation Reduction Act, it accomplishes so much more. It includes tax...
Palantir Posts Dismal Q2 Performance, FY22 Outlook Lags Expectations
EPS loss of $(0.01) missed the consensus of $0.03. Outlook: Palantir sees Q3 revenue of $474 million - $475 million, below the consensus of $506.9 million. Palantir sees FY22 revenue of $1.900 billion - $1.902 billion, below the consensus of $1.96 billion. Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 13.8%...
IGC Stock Slightly Up On Q1 2023 Revenue Growth Of 175%, What About Gross Profit?
India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC revenue in Q1 2023 was approximately $212,000 an increase of 175% compared to $77,000 in the same quarter of 2022. Revenue in both quarters was primarily derived from the company’s Life Sciences segment, which involved sales of products such as lotion, gummies, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, among others.
