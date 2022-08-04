Monday.com Ltd MNDY shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Monday.com said second-quarter revenue jumped 75% year-over-year to $123.7 million, which beat the estimate of $118.22 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 33 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 75 cents per share.

STOCKS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO