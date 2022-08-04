BridgeBio Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 81 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $73.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have decreased 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 85% in the last 12 months.

