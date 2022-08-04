ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, WA

Death notices for Aug. 4

By The Olympian staff
Frederick, Billy, 74, Shelton, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Games, Heather, 60, Matlock, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Helbig, Robert Willard, 74, Olympia, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Pham, Bruce, 55, Yelm, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Sconzo, Marian, 92, Port Orchard, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Gig Harbor. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Stuart, Donald, 75, Shelton, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

