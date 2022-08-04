EngageSmart: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.

The Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The customer engagement software developer posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, EngageSmart said it expects revenue in the range of $73.5 million to $75 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $295 million to $297.5 million.

