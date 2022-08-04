Driver accused of trying to run over man he fought with at Bandits Bar in Grand Island

Read on nptelegraph.com
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
York News-Times
Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds
YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report...
KSNB Local4
News Channel Nebraska
Teen girls arrested following Grand Island car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Two teens were arrested Wednesday following a vehicle theft in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers spotted a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Camaro on South Locust and Schuff Streets just before 7:00 a.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen hours earlier. Authorities said...
York News-Times
Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool
YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
Wichita Eagle
20-year-old trying to clear jam falls into recycling machine, killing him, feds say
A 20-year-old worker was trying to clear a cardboard jam in an industrial baler when he fell into the machine, officials say. The man became caught in the cardboard baler and “suffered severe amputation injuries” on Feb. 7, then died of his injuries at the hospital the next day, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
WOWT
I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
KSNB Local4
Man injured in Grand Island crash following bar fight
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A late Monday-night crash in Grand Island left a man seriously injured following a bar fight. According to Grand Island Police it started in the 1000 block of Diers Avenue at Bandits Bar when two men were kicked out for fighting. Once in the parking...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (27) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent
It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Hastings Fire and Rescue staying...
UPDATED Victims of Elm Creek shooting, disturbance identified
The shooting victim has been identified as Richard Rios, 29, Houston, TX. Rios received a gunshot wound to the lower torso. It is not known at this time if the shooting was accidental or intentional. Also injured in the disturbance were a 38-year-old North Platte man and a 49-year-old Elwood...
KSNB Local4
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
A couple of hot days before we see some relief... The Hastings YMCA marked a big milestone on Thursday morning as they broke ground on their new facility. Fun events happening across the Tri-cities this weekend.
foxnebraska.com
U.S. Department of Labor cites GI company after inspection prompted by employee's death
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Labor has cited a Grand Island waste disposal company after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleges they disregarded federal regulations that led to a worker’s death. The agency cited Mid-Nebraska Disposal for 18 violations – two willful, 15 serious,...
klkntv.com
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
klkntv.com
Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
pdjnews.com
Tony Wisely Champion Auctioneer at annual Auctioneer’s State Championship
The Nebraska Auctioneers Association, a state trade organization representing the auctioneering profession in Nebraska, conducted their 39th Annual Auctioneers State Championship on Sunday, July 31. The championship competition, crowning boththe top auctioneer and ringman, was held in conjunction with the Hamilton County Fair in Aurora, NE. President-Elect Mark Kliewer, Aurora, NE, was the…
KSNB Local4
Hastings Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on a new home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Habitat for Humanity is building its 26th home in Hastings and organizers say they aim to build homes in the community every year to help families in need. The home currently under construction will be the fourth Habitat for Humanity home on South Chicago Street; and...
Kearney Hub
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
Kearney Hub
Lady A cancels Nebraska State Fair concert
Lady A has canceled its Request Line Tour, including a Sept. 3 concert at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The country group Thursday announced it has ended its tour because of singer/guitarist Charles Kelley’s struggle with substance abuse. “We’re proud to say Charles has embarked on a...
