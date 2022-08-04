ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BBC

Catch up: Commonwealth Games - diving

James Willstrop and Declan James have a mini 4-2 lead in the deciding game against fellow English pair Darryl Selby and Adrian Waller. But this still feels like anyone's match. Badminton: Smith and Birch going for gold. Women's doubles gold medal match. In our final match of the day in...
SPORTS
BBC

Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m

World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
SPORTS
BBC

Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents

A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted

The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.
BBC

Green Man: Inquiry after ministers' social event with festival boss

An inquiry has been launched after Welsh government ministers attended a "social event" with the boss of Green Man. The Welsh government has been under scrutiny after spending £4.25m on a farm for the Powys festival. In May climate change minister Julie James and education minister Jeremy Miles met...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker back in squad after lengthy injury absence

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 6 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, Sportscene highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:30. Striker Alfredo Morelos is set for a comeback on Saturday as Rangers seek a "positive...
SOCCER
BBC

Future of closed historic castle to be discussed

A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.
The Guardian

Manufacturing’s coming home: UK fashion boss champions ‘reshoring’

On a hot summer’s day in Derbyshire, Christopher Nieper is worried about getting cloth from Shanghai to his factory in the former mining town of Alfreton. For three months over the spring and early summer he had a container full of fabric stuck in the port of Shanghai while the Chinese city was locked down because of Covid. Eventually, to avoid waiting any longer, he paid an extra €5,000 (£4,200) to have it air freighted, first to France, and then on to the East Midlands.
BUSINESS
BBC

Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat

A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish

England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
SPORTS
BBC

Islington: Flooding in north London as water main bursts

Multiple roads have been closed in north London after a water main burst, causing flooding up to 4ft high (1.2m) in places. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 07:01 BST to the corner of Hornsey Road and Tollington Road in Islington after the water main burst. Ten...
U.K.

Community Policy