Need a job? Providence St. Peter Hospital job fair set for Aug. 8

Providence St. Peter Hospital will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE.

Some of the departments that are hiring: dietary, housekeeping, security, admitting and all levels of nursing.

Sign-on bonuses are available for most job openings, according to the hospital. Interested applicants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared to speak directly with hiring managers.

For more information, go to https://www.indeed.com/ and search for the job fair information.

—Rolf Boone