Bridge demolition closing I-94 in Jackson County

Capitol Avenue switches to two way traffic pattern
It was a big day for downtown Lansing on Saturday as Grand and Capitol avenues were converted into two way traffic between Oakland Avenue and Washtenaw Street.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 7
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. The corner of West Stadium Boulevard and Liberty Street: The right turn lane at the corner of West Stadium Boulevard and Liberty Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 until Friday, Aug. 19 for Corby Energy Services to establish a work zone. The project involves a tie in to a new gas main on West Stadium Boulevard.
WILX-TV
I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection
JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
13abc.com
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
Nearly $1M of cocaine seized after traffic stop in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI - Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine in Calhoun County when a traffic stop turned into a large drug bust. Troopers from the Fifth District Headquarters made the traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27, for a violation on westbound I-94 near Marshall. They were set to search the vehicle after consent was granted by the driver, but the driver then fled before the search could begin, police said.
Portage man killed in car-motorcycle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- A 38-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a vehicle crash Friday morning in Jackson, police said. At about 6:45 a.m. Aug. 5, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street, near the northern Jackson city limits.
Portage man dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Jackson Friday morning
A man died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street in Jackson.
Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say
ADRIAN, MI - The around 200 displaced residents of the Adrian senior living high rise deemed unsafe by engineers need several items through donation. These items, which include food, gas station gift cards, plastic utensils and pet food, may be donated to Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian, Adrian city officials said.
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
Residents hit the polls, get ready for the Jackson County Fair: Jackson headlines July 30 – Aug. 4
JACKSON, MI – Jackson County residents hit the polls this week and made their voices heard in the August primary election. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. All the tax proposals on the Aug, 2 primary election ballot were approved by Jackson...
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
WILX-TV
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing. According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.
WILX-TV
One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street. Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.
WKHM
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
HometownLife.com
After first closing to help with pandemic, downtown Northville streets closings permanent
An idea born out of helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic is now a permanent fixture in downtown Northville. The closures of Main Street and Center Street in the heart of the city will remain closed to motor vehicle traffic permanently. The decision by the city council at its Aug. 1 meeting comes less than two months after the council voted to extend the closures downtown through early November.
wtvbam.com
Untreated manure overflows from Algansee Township waste storage structure
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency says they been notified by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy of untreated manure that overflowed from a waste storage structure in Algansee Township. The agency reports EGLE staff have been on site and have seen manure...
Power outages linger in Jackson County after thunderstorms with high winds
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Clean-up and power restoration efforts continue after a night of high winds and heavy rain Wednesday took down several trees across the Jackson area. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reported strong to severe storms, with “torrential rain,” moving across West Michigan on Aug. 3.
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
Free child car seat safety check being offered by Jackson firefighters
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson Fire Department will soon become one of the only places in the area certified to offer comprehensive child car seat safety checks, officials said. Jackson-area families wanting to make sure their children travel safely can attend the free car seat safety check event from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the fire department’s Central Fire Station, 518 N. Jackson St.
