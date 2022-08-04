Read on www.atlasobscura.com
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Aug. 7
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma Bestsellers for Sunday, Aug. 7:. Fiction. "Calling for a Blanket Dance" by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books) "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
News On 6
70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend
The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation mourns loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation is mourning the loss of one of its most renowned artists with the loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah on Aug. 3. The award-winning artist was known for creating works of art from copper, silver, gold, brass, nickel, aluminum and steel in both traditional and contemporary styles. He was a second-generation jeweler, following in the footsteps of his father, Quannah Chuleewah of Pryor. Toneh was born in 1959 and had been practicing his craft since the age of 14.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
buzzfeednews.com
Furries Are Speaking Out Against Attendees Of A Convention With Ties To The Far Right
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas. As if furries haven't been through enough, a collective known as the Anthro West Open Organization (AWOO),...
80-Year-Old Claremore Man Uses Scooter To Tend To Flourishing Backyard Garden
A man in Claremore said his garden has always brought him joy and purpose. But when he fell a couple years ago, he had to get creative to figure out how to continue growing his favorite vegetables. Larry now uses a scooter and has created a backyard oasis to wheel...
This Oklahoma Two-Story Gas Station & Restaurant is One of the Largest in the U.S.
This Oklahoma roadside attraction is part gas station, part restaurant, and is one of the largest and most iconic buildings along any U.S. highway. The historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. A look inside the historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. over the I-44 highway. It's a two-story...
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
moreclaremore.com
Farmers market this Saturday
Rogers County Farmers Market every Saturday – Rogers County Courthouse 7am-11am.
More than 100 pets adopted at Tulsa animal shelter within four days
TULSA, Okla. — More than 100 pets were adopted from a Tulsa animal shelter in a matter of days. Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) said 112 pets were adopted from their shelter between Thursday and Sunday, including 83 dogs, 28 cats and one rabbit. The shelter also said two dozen pets went to foster homes, and 20 people signed up to foster animals.
Local pharmacy sees shortages in two key areas
Carefirst Compounding Pharmacy sees shortage in applicants and certain drugs. Pharmacist believes hiring shortage is due to pharmacy school closing in Tulsa.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
New video of wild NE Oklahoma chase
Local law enforcement is providing an up-close look at a wild chase through Northeast Oklahoma earlier this week.
Women work to get dog out back after man leaves her behind in California
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa women said a man arrested for harboring a teenage runaway twice now left his dog behind in California. FOX23 previously reported that Christopher Bartley was first arrested in June for harboring a teenage runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Cherokee Nation invests $2 million in MRI technology
Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated a $2 million investment into a mobile MRI unit Friday at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.
Longtime City of Tulsa leader dies after lifetime of public service
Dwain E. Midget, Director of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, worked in various full-time roles for decades after working as a refuse collector as a summer job in 1972 and 1973.
