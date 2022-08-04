Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Read on investorplace.com
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Soars on Zillow Deal
Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) are flying higher on the day, with OPEN stock up 20%. The move comes after the company issued its second-quarter results and a new multi-year deal with its rival, Zillow (NYSE:Z). This partnership comes after a bit of a bumpy start to the week. Opendoor...
Why Is Magic Empire Global (MEGL) Stock Up 2,000% Today?
The company announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday at $4 and has since surged to the $90 level. Speculative buying appears to be at play alongside another Hong Kong-based company, AMTD Digital (HKD). On an otherwise down day in the market, some stocks are seeing incredible...
7 Growth Stocks With Multibagger Potential by 2025
While 2022 has been a rough year, advantage the volatility to position yourself in these multibagger growth stocks with massive potential by 2025. PayPal (PYPL): Although PayPal shares were brutalized in the year so far, its powerful brand ranking should see it rise again as the gig economy takes hold.
7 Undervalued Income Stocks to Buy for Safety
Add undervalued income stocks to your discount wish list as passive income can be crucially important in the rough waters ahead. Southwest Gas (SWX): Featuring a mix of relevance and multiple years of dividend increases, Southwest Gas is a solid idea to protect your portfolio. Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG): A relatively...
7 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound
Investors looking for the best Dow stocks to buy should consider these bargains. Coca-Cola (KO): Streamlining its business has helped maintain strong margins and sales in the wake up of unprecedented inflation. The Travelers Companies (TRV): Insurance-based businesses usually perform well despite recessionary effects, which is the case with TRV.
The 6 Best Stocks Under $15 to Buy Now
The market's overreaction has presented a number of affordable value plays. Golden Ocean (GOGL): Capesize vessel demand could see the company continue to profit. Vista Energy (VIST): Cost-effective Latin American oil & gas exploration sees the enterprise running at high-profit margins. Impala Platinum (IMPUY): An overlooked precious metals player that...
The 4 Most Undervalued EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now
Undervalued EV charging stocks have become hot property. These are our top picks. Wallbox (WBX): A solid company with massive growth potential and a strong presence across the world. ChargePoint (CHPT): ChargePoint is one of the top EV charging companies with solid fundamentals and high revenue growth potential. Blink Charging...
TSLA Stock News: 5 Biggest Headlines That Tesla Investors Need to Know This Week
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is poised to end the week in the red after some exciting gains. Fans and investors alike were eagerly awaiting the shareholder meeting, rebranded as the Cyber Roundup. This meeting brought the updates that Wall Street had been waiting for weeks; the 3-for-1 stock split has been approved by Tesla’s shareholders. Elon Musk also discussed other aspects of Tesla’s business, such as the long-awaited Cyber Truck. On top of it, the company is ramping up production at its gigafactories in Berlin and Austin, Texas despite the recent shutdowns. Musk also hinted that the company might be able to announce another factory location later this year,” though he provided no further details.
5 Top Stocks Cathie Wood Bought This Week
Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) received a breath of fresh air this week. The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) ended the period up over 12%. Wood did admit that she believes the U.S. is currently in a recession. However, the ETF manager also believes that growth stocks have bottomed, while inflation has peaked. She said:
What Is Going on With Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Today?
Shares are seeing heavy trading compared to their daily average trading volume. Up more than 25% as of this writing, BBBY stock has been the target of meme traders all this week. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is soaring higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the...
Why Is FuboTV (FUBO) Stock Up 18% Today?
That's despite the company seeing mixed results for the period. FuboTV also announced strategic plans for its wagering platform. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is climbing higher on Friday following the release of the streaming service’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. Helping out FUBO stock today is the...
Why Is Twilio (TWLO) Stock Down 15% Today?
Specializing in communications API (application programming interface) platforms, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) allows enterprises such as ride-sharing facilitator Uber (NYSE:UBER) to custom-build automated messaging channels. However, TWLO stock was only communicating pain on Friday despite the underlying company delivering a top-and-bottom beat for the second quarter. Analysts took a dim view of Twilio’s third-quarter outlook, regarding it as a broader warning about brewing economic pressures.
The 7 Best Dividend Stocks for Passive Income
VF Corp (VFC): This apparel conglomerate's unique approach has kept it humming through all economic conditions. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): This REIT's superior commercial real estate helps it stand above its rivals. Realty Income (O): This triple-net least REIT provides attractive monthly income. Chevron (CVX): Chevron's LNG investments take...
What Is Going on With Carvana (CVNA) Stock Today?
The company missed on revenues and profit but managed to impress investors with higher profit margins and sales volume. On track for its strongest day in years, CVNA stock is still down 80% year-to-date (YTD). Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is soaring today, up 40% this afternoon after the company’s second-quarter earnings...
LooBr Price Predictions: How High Can the LOOBR Crypto Go?
That's despite any recent news concerning the non-fungible-tokens-(NFTs)-focused crypto. Instead, increasing interest in social media seems to be behind today's rise. LooBr (LOOBR-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as crypto traders wonder how high a recent rally can take the token. The increase in LOOBR Friday comes despite...
Pay Less Now or Pay More Later for PayPal Stock
Payments processor PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently made headlines as activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a position in PYPL stock. The firm is likely trying to influence the company. Also, investors are digesting a strong Q2 earnings release from earlier this week. Earnings season is charging ahead like a bull. There...
7 Stocks to Avoid in a Recession
With recent indicators suggesting that the U.S. is in the middle of a downturn, interest regarding stocks to avoid in a recession has naturally picked up. Though contrarianism is an exciting concept, in many cases, it’s better not to fight the tape. Here, large-scale fundamentals along with common sense are your best friends.
Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Up 6% Today. Is It Time to Buy?
ETH co-founder Vitalek Buterin spoke at a blockchain meeting in Korea today, predicting the Ethereum Merge will transform crypto payments and the entire digital asset class.
DKNG Stock Takes Off as DraftKings Raises Guidance
The company also lifted its forward revenue guidance. DKNG stock is up 12% this morning on the earnings news. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is trending on social media and in the financial press today after the company released second-quarter 2022 earnings data. DraftKings exceeded Wall Street’s revenue and earnings expectations for the period. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance. This development is pushing DKNG stock higher today.
