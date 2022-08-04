Rollover crash west of Stanberry injures Albany man

Read on www.kttn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 246, one life-flighted to hospital in St. Joseph
Two Maryville residents were injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash one mile east of Sheridan in Worth County. Injuries were listed as serious for a passenger in a pickup, 49-year-old Stephanie Tate, who was flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight) to Mosiac Medical Center in St. Joseph. The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Bertsel Tate, received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Mosiac hospital in Maryville.
northwestmoinfo.com
Driver Injured in Early Morning Andrew County Accident
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – The driver of a vehicle involved in a one-vehicle accident early this morning in Andrew County sustained moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Derrick Taylor of Ray, Missouri was northbound on Route M, 4 miles north of Flag Springs around 1:30 this morning when he fell asleep at the wheel. Taylor’s vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway and struck a group of trees.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
kttn.com
Gallatin teenager dies in Wednesday night crash, two other Gallatin teenagers injured
A two-vehicle accident half of a mile west of Winston on Wednesday night, August 3rd claimed the life of a Gallatin teen and injured two other teens. The Highway Patrol reports emergency medical services transported the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 18-year-old Jonathan Stoor, to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday morning, August 4th, about six hours after the accident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Fire guts home on Mercer County Route D
A fire on Mercer County Route D west of Mill Grove “gutted” a house on August 5th. According to Mercer County Fire Protection District Chief Tony Johnson, the fire was confined to the inside of the Sylvester Whitt residence. There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross...
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Grant City Woman on Three Charges in Worth County This Morning
Troopers report the arrest of a Grant City woman early this morning in Worth County on a trio of charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Catherine L. Robinson around 12:52 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a misdemeanor, and failure to have two lighted headlights.
3 People Killed in Collision with Semi
WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
kttn.com
Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two
A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
plattecountylandmark.com
Two rollover crashes in Platte County
A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Audio: 3 Missouri residents killed in Minnesota crash, 4th Missouri resident critically injured
Three people from Missouri died when the car they were in collided with a semi-truck in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before Six pm Thursday near the town of Willmar, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt struck a semi at a highway crossing.
kttn.com
Polo man injured after running off road, striking car in post office parking lot
The Highway Patrol reports a Polo man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle running off the road and hitting a car in the post office parking lot in Polo Thursday morning, August 4th. Emergency medical services took the driver of the car, 70-year-old Billy Helton,...
Iowa Felon Captured In NW Missouri Cornfield
(Hopkins, MO) — Authorities say they found Iowa felon Gurardo Gutierrez hiding in a northwest Missouri cornfield Thursday night. Gutierrez had been spotted in Nodaway County at about 7:00 p-m. He and several other people jumped in an SUV and tried to get away. When they finally stopped and tried to escape on foot they were slowed by the elements. The corn is tall this time of the year making running difficult. It was very hot and several deputies showed up – along with a police dog. All the people in the SUV were quickly rounded up and the extradition process for Gutierrez was started quickly.
kchi.com
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
mycouriertribune.com
Highway 92 closure in Kearney begins Monday
KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Missouri Highway 92 between Mt. Olivet Road and Missouri Highway E/Stark Avenue starting Monday, Aug. 8. This work was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 1. Access will be limited to residential local traffic only. The closure is expected to remain...
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
kchi.com
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe resident, 56-year-old Richard Alan Haynes was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged Assault. Bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.
Kansas man with a history of crime is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Scott A. Gann of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested him in...
Comments / 0