OSWEGO — The Oswego chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is heading into its 10th school year of providing food to hungry children over the weekend. Blessings in a Backpack serves students who receive free or reduced meals during the school week, and fed about 380 students in the Oswego City School District this past school year. Students are sent home with at least six food items every weekend, with the Oswego chapter typically providing eight items.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO