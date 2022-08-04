Read on www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
oswegospeedway.com
Connors Holds Off Gosek to Clinch Career First at Oswego
JP Jewelers and Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers ‘Retro Night’. Feature (45-laps): 1. 01 DAN CONNORS JR, 2. 00 Joe Gosek, 3. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 4. 95 Dave Shullick Jr, 5. 98T Tyler Thompson, 6. 0 Tim Snyder, 7. 52 Dave Danzer, 8. 54 Camden Proud, 9. 05 Jeff Abold, 10. 90 Jack Patrick, 11. 22 Mike Bruce, 12. 94 Logan Rayvals, 13. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 14. ® 37 Ryan Locke.
oswegospeedway.com
Zacharias Goes Back to Back in New York Super Stock Competition at Oswego
JP Jewelers and Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers ‘Retro Night’. Feature (35-laps): 1. 71 GARRETT ZACHARIAS, 2. 09 Josh Hunter, 3. 48X Jacob Christman, 4. 20 Ryan DeMark, 5. 36 Brian Hallett, 6. 5 Jacob Gustafson, 7. 17Z Seth Zacharias, 8. 90 Nate Peckham, 9. 51 Barret Schenk, 10. 13 Jason Duke Sr, 11. 33 Dave Newman, 12. 37 Jason Dinzler, 13. 99 Tim Faro, 14. 18 Jason Duke Jr, 15. 93 Andy Cocilova, 16. 11 Terry Cheetham, 17. 46 Cole Hicks, 18. 74 Paul Godby, 19. 75 Mike Hyman, 20. 94 Billy Coyle, 21. 77 Bobby Newman.
cortlandvoice.com
Annual National Brockway Truck Show is next weekend
The 22nd annual National Brockway Truck Show is slated for Saturday, Aug. 13 on Main Street in the Village of Homer. The show is in Homer this year due to the ongoing construction in the downtown area of the City of Cortland. The Brockway Truck Parade will begin at 8:30...
localsyr.com
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
$895K home in Pompey : See 170 home sales in Onondaga county
170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between July 25 and July 29. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in the Town of Pompey that sold for $895,000, according to Onondaga real estate records. (See photos of the home)
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning August 8, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
ithaca.com
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
waynetimes.com
Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?
A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
newyorkupstate.com
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
Large police presence on Erie Blvd East after crash involving police car; street closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Emergency vehicles rushed to Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse Friday after a police patrol car was involved in a crash just before noon. Around 11:27 a.m., the patrol car and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Erie Boulevard East and Walnut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
WKTV
New children's bookstore opens in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A new children’s bookstore has opened in Rome and the business celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Circle Time Books & More is located at 401 N. James St. across from Fastrac. Owner Teri Smith says she has many years of experience working...
wwnytv.com
Body pulled from Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening. A team in a rescue boat pulled the body from the water near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds around 7:30 p.m. Police said it appears to be that of an older male. Multiple...
WKTV
Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich
NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
