Parents will not see teachers' 'disparaging' WhatsApp messages

Sunak promises artificial intelligence in schools to cut teachers’ workloads
Rishi Sunak has said that as prime minister he would encourage the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the classroom to reduce the workload on teachers.The promise to champion new technology in schools forms part of a package which he said would “radically reform education to put British kids ahead”.The former chancellor, who is vying with Liz Truss for the Conservative leadership, hailed school reforms ushered in by Michael Gove as one of the party’s greatest achievements of its 12 years in power, and said he would build on them by opening more free schools in areas with...
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Viewers Disgusted By Woman's Description of Elementary School 'Slave Day'
"The fourth graders are split up into slaves and slave catchers," the woman explained.
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Archie Battersbee case: a timeline of key events
The 12-year-old has died after his life support was withdrawn, following a four-month legal fight
U.K.・
Thousands of young people ‘attempt suicide while waiting for NHS treatment’
Thousands of young people have attempted suicide while enduring long waits for mental health treatment, a charity has warned. New research from YoungMinds on almost 14,000 young people found a quarter (26%) had tried to take their own life as a result of having to wait for help. The responses...
Court to hear last-minute appeal in Archie Battersbee case
Court of appeal to consider request by UN body to review plan to switch off life support treatment for 12-year-old in a coma
LAW・
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Archie Battersbee: mother says life support to be removed at 11am Wednesday
The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee has said his life support treatment will be removed at 11am on Wednesday, hours after a last-minute attempt to postpone the hospital taking action was rejected by the UK’s supreme court “with a heavy heart”. On Monday, the court of appeal...
U.K.・
U.S. Teacher Shortage Is So Bad Some Districts Are Trying Four-Day Weeks
America’s schools are in crisis, with some districts facing tremendous staffing shortages as the fall creeps closer. “I have never seen it this bad,” the executive director of the School Superintendents Association said. “Right now, it’s number one on the list of issues.” While it’s unclear precisely how many classrooms are without teachers, local reports indicate shortages ranging from the hundreds to the thousands. In Houston, Texas, alone, the five biggest districts are all saying that anywhere from 200 to 1,000 positions remain unfilled. The Washington Post reported that experts attribute the crisis to a number of factors, including pandemic burnout, low pay, and a newly virulent school culture war that has left many educators feeling unappreciated. Districts are employing a number of band-aid fixes, from higher wages to ballooning class sizes. And some areas are getting creative, ranging from a four-day school week to having veterans with zero teaching experience lead classrooms.Read it at The Washington Post
Archie Battersbee: parents say they will fight to move him to a hospice
Parents of 12-year-old say they should be allowed to choose where their son takes ‘his last moments’
Warning racism in police has been ‘taken out of canteens and put on WhatsApp’
Racism among police has been “taken out of canteens and put on WhatsApp”, a leading officer has warned after “vile” messages exchanged by officers were exposed in court.Andy George, president of the National Black Police Association, said racism had not gone away in the past 20 years but had simply been pushed underground.Speaking to The Independent, he asked: “How many times can we say it’s a few bad apples, we’ve dealt with them, things are great? There’s a wholesale systemic issue with culture.”Fresh concerns have been sparked by evidence heard in the trial of three current and former Metropolitan Police...
Britain is entering a profound social emergency. Why is nobody acting like it? | John Harris
We are entering an era of mass fuel poverty and ‘warm banks’ – and complacent leaders have left a dangerous political vacuum, says the Guardian columnist John Harris
Archie Battersbee: ruling on hospice move expected on Friday
Lawyers had requested that 12-year-old be moved from Royal London hospital to spend his last moments in private
BBC
Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark
A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity. A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct. It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity. The...
BBC
Nathan Hunt death: Father vows to fight for memorial recognition
The father of a soldier who took his own life has vowed to continue to fight to get his son's name engraved on the Armed Forces memorial. Warrant Officer Nathan Hunt, 39, was found dead at his Lincoln home on 2 January 2018. An inquest heard the father-of-one had been...
BBC
Green Man: Inquiry after ministers' social event with festival boss
An inquiry has been launched after Welsh government ministers attended a "social event" with the boss of Green Man. The Welsh government has been under scrutiny after spending £4.25m on a farm for the Powys festival. In May climate change minister Julie James and education minister Jeremy Miles met...
BBC
Kenyan tea pickers' court bid against Scottish farm brought to a halt
A Scottish tea company fighting a multi-million pound class action lawsuit has won a court order to bring the case to a temporary halt. James Finlay Kenya Ltd (JFK) is being sued for damages by more than 1,000 former and current employees. The workers claim they suffered musculoskeletal injuries working...
